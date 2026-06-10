AHD Volunteers 2026 Invite

Hello Art in the High Desert Supporters!

The best art show in the country is bigger and better than ever. The 2026 Art in the High Desert will be our third show at Riverbend Park in Bend. We are thrilled to present a truly world class event held August 28-30, 2026.

Would you like to be a part of this exciting Art Festival? Our volunteers are the heart of this show, and AHD needs YOU. You’ll be working along side some of the finest artists and art lovers in the country. Volunteers are often the primary contact the artists and the public have with the show. We have a wide variety of positions available throughout the weekend, and you’re sure to find one or more to fit your preferences. Please go to Signup Genius to make your selection: signupgenius.com/go/10C084DA9AC29AAF8C34-64478234-ahdvolunteers. You can download our Job Descriptions PDF detailing the Volunteer Job and Shift descriptions, and then click SIGN UP to make your selections. Feel free to pass this on to any family, friends, and office groups who might like to volunteer and spend time with you at the show! You are the BEST! And we couldn’t do this without you!

If you have any questions regarding the positions/times/registration, please contact the Volunteer Coordinator Gerald Arrington at gerry@arringtondesign.com. Of special note: In addition to the positions listed in the attached job descriptions PDF, AHD is looking for Shift Coordinators. These positions supervise the various job categories and serve as liaisons with AHD staff. Please contact Gerald Arrington to discuss the position’s responsibilities.

artinthehighdesert.com