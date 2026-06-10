Limited-Entry Guitar Raffle ~ Enter to Win a Custom Breedlove

(Photo courtesy of Breedlove Guitar)

Feeling lucky?! The 2026 Big Ponderoo guitar raffle is officially open. Enter for the chance to call this beautiful, custom Breedlove guitar yours!*

Built with a Sitka spruce top, mahogany back and sides, a koa rosette, and a satin edgeburst finish, it blends timeless craftsmanship with distinctive festival flair. A custom inlay on the ebony fretboard commemorates the 2026 festival, making this a true collector’s piece.

Tickets are $25 each, and we’re only selling 400 tickets! The winner will be drawn from the Main Stage on Saturday, June 27, at 7:30 PM – need not be present to win.

Good luck, friends!

*Purchaser must be in the state of Oregon at the time of purchase and must be 18 years of age or older to enter.

It’s All In the Details

Designed for both stage and campfire sessions, it features Breedlove’s ebony pinless bridge for quick and easy string changes, a comfortable Slim V mahogany neck, and an LR Baggs Anthem pickup system for rich, natural amplified tone. Strung with Elixir Phosphor Bronze light-gauge strings, this dreadnought delivers powerful projection, warm resonance, and exceptional balance across the tonal spectrum.

What’s the Cause?

Proceeds from the raffle support SFF Presents’ cultural outreach and educational programming throughout Central Oregon, helping to expand access to the arts across the region through scholarship opportunities and programming initiatives such as:

Village Green Park

Friday, June 26-Saturday, June 27, 2026

Discover a festival that hits just right: small-town charm, big talent, and two stages with incredible music from The California Honeydrops, Steep Canyon Rangers, Fruition, Mountain Grass Unit, and more!

bigponderoo.com