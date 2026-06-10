Summer is Right Around the Corner…

(Photo courtesy of BEAT Children’s Theatre)

Summer is just around the corner, and our theatre camps are filling quickly! If you’ve been considering enrolling, now is the time to register to secure your spot before camps reach capacity.

We still have space available in some of our exciting camps, and we’d love to see your performer join us for a summer full of creativity, friendship, and fun.

We can’t wait for an amazing summer together!

Music and Movement: Under The Sea

Ages: 8-12

June 22-25

1-4pm

BEAT Studio

$145

Calling all fishies, mermaids, sharks and more! Time to warm up your fins and get ready to swim… onstage, that is. In this 4-day summer camp, amazing under water creatures learn all about how to create characters with their bodies, and learn some fun dances. A fun time will be had by all while learning all about being part of a team and ensemble and memorizing choreography. No experience required.

Monster Theatre Camp

Ages: 8-12

July 6-9

1pm-4pm

BEAT Studio

$145

Welcome, creature creators! In this imaginative costuming camp, students will design and build their very own monsters while exploring the art of theatrical costumes. From spooky to silly, friendly to mysterious, campers will discover how costumes help bring characters to life. Through hands-on projects, creative design, and plenty of monster-making fun, students will learn the basics of costuming while letting their imaginations run wild. After all—not all monsters are scary… some are funny, kind, confused, or even your best buddy! No experience necessary.

Voice Acting: Radio Play!

Ages: 8-12

July 6-10

9-12pm

BEAT Studio

$175

Do you love making funny voices for characters? Then you would be perfect for Radio Play performance! Little Boy Blue has gone missing! Where, oh where could he be? Don’t fret – the Mother Goose News Hour is on the case. Come join this exciting mystery cast and learn all about voice acting. No experience required.

Pirates on the High Seas

Ages: 8-12

July 13-16

1pm-4pm

BEAT Studio

$145

Avast, ye mateys! Set sail on a creative adventure in this script writing summer camp! Campers will dive into the world of pirates as they create their own characters, craft exciting stories, and bring their ideas to life on the page. Through imaginative prompts, collaborative storytelling, and a bit of swashbuckling fun, students will learn the basics of script writing while exploring the high seas. Who knows… they may even write their way to hidden treasure! No experience necessary.

Improv Olympics

Ages: 9-13

July 13-16

9am-12pm

BEAT Studio

$145

Get into the competitive spirit with improv games and activities perfect for novice and experienced actors alike! Culminates in a low-pressure, interactive Theatresports-inspired competition for friends and family! No experience required.

Adventure Theatre Games

Ages: 9-13

July 20-23

1-4pm

BEAT Studio

$145

Theatre games are the most fun! Come spend 4 days with us and play all the very best and most hilarious theatre games. Awkward Elevator, anyone? The Good, The Bad and The Ugly? Bring your creativity and we will have such a great time during this summer camp. Games are what summer is all about! No experience necessary.

Ensemble Singing for Musical Theatre

Ages: 10-14

July 27-30

9am-12pm

BEAT Studio

$145

Every role is an important role, and the ensemble is the heart of any great musical! In this class, students will build confidence and musical skills while learning what it takes to sing as part of a strong ensemble. Participants will explore the fundamentals of group singing for musical theatre, including harmony, blend, listening skills, and stage presence. Through fun exercises and songs, students will practice working together to create a unified, dynamic sound—just like the ensemble in a full production. Perfect for young performers who want to strengthen their voices and become supportive, standout cast members. No previous experience required.

Puppets, Puppets, Puppets!

Ages: 8-12

July 27-30

1pm-4pm

BEAT Studio

$145

Big puppets, small puppets, hand puppets, shadow puppets…. we love puppets! The world of theatre is so much more joyful when we get to include puppets in our storytelling. In this Summer camp, campers will get to learn about making puppets and using them to tell all kinds of wild tales. Who knows who you can become with a puppet! No experience necessary.

Musical Theatre: Winter in Summer

Ages: 8-12

August 10-13

1-4pm

BEAT Studio

$145

Do you ever wonder what frozen things do in summer? So do we! Join us for this magical musical theatre camp as we explore that question through song, movement, and storytelling. Campers will learn fun and engaging theatre skills while imagining all the possibilities of winter in the warmth of summer. From playful characters to creative scenes, this camp is all about bringing big ideas to life on stage. No experience necessary.

Broadway at BEAT!

Ages: 10-16

August 17-20

1-4pm

BEAT Studio

$145

Do you wander through life singing all the best Broadway tunes? Do you dance to your favorite Broadway hits when no one is looking? So do we! Come learn music and choreography to some of Broadway’s finest moments while sharpening your performance skills. No experience necessary.

beatchildrenstheatre.org