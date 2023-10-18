AJ Lee & Blue Summit are Coming to Sisters

Join us for a special SFF Presents concert with all-star California bluegrass band, AJ Lee & Blue Summit on November 15 at The Belfry!

Drawing from influences such as country, soul, swing, rock, and jam music, the band uses the lens of bluegrass as a vessel through which to express and explore the thread that binds and unifies all great music.

Award-winning vocalist, mandolin player, and front-woman AJ Lee is accompanied by Sullivan Tuttle and Scott Gates on steel stringed acoustic guitars, Jan Purat on fiddle, and Chad Bowen on upright bass for a configuration effectively used to create unique space and texture in the arrangements not as commonly found in the music of their peers.

Listen: Tear My Stillhouse Down

Get a taste of the enchanting vocals and tight arrangements you can expect at the concert with this beautiful Gillian Welch cover at WinterWonderGrass Tahoe 2022.

