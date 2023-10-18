Toriizaka Art Presents Lim Khim Katy

(Listening, 110×160 by Lim Khim Katy)

Toriizaka Art is thrilled to be featuring the works of Lim Khim Katy during the month of October. Over the past two decades, Lim Khim Katy has been painting with immense passion and dedication. Her history includes numerous awards and honors as well as solo and group exhibitions in Hanoi, Bangkok, Singapore, Hong Kong, Macau, Kuala Lumpur, Tokyo, New York, London, and Toronto.

Beginning as a chronicler of the lives and struggles of the rural and urban poor in Saigon and the surrounding Mekong Delta, Katy’s figurative works have most recently focused on family scenes that radiate warmth and approachability. Her landscapes represent dreams of tranquility and peace.

Katy’s exceptional technical skills have never been more apparent than in the heightened realism on display in her latest works. She says, “The series of paintings that I have made since 2019 are my best to date. When my technique was still ‘young,’ there were certain visual and academic things that limited me. I needed to paint, to read, to be sensitive and get hurt by life; all these factors were absorbed and helped build the reservoir of compassion I called upon to create this body of work.”

“For this exhibition, I used trowels to paint my landscapes since the tools could be used to create many wonderful effects. For the figurative pieces, I used all sizes of brushes to create tremendous detail. The work demanded much of me — subtle observation of colors, light and shadow, adeptness of my hand coupled with the emotions of my heart. All of these elements were combined in harmony, perseverance, and unity every day while in the process of making the paintings. The hardest part was having the patience to achieve my vision while working toward the final results.”

Though she has been working as a professional artist for 20 years, Katy approaches each day of painting with eagerness and exhilaration. She says, “I am on a journey to discover my art’s spirit and am amazed every day. When I finish a painting, I feel that I want to improve on the next one. After twenty years, I am still seeking to create my best work.” Katy recently immigrated to the United States from Vietnam and is currently settling into her new life. Her talent and determination assure us that she will be delighting the world with outstanding work for many years to come.

