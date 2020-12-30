An American Mosaic Must End December 31

Hear the COVID-19 Commission Before It’s Gone!

More than 10,000 people have watched An American Mosaic, but all good things must come to an end. The world premiere commission will disappear on December 31 at Noon. Don’t miss your last chance to hear the concert everyone is raving about. See it for the first time (or watch it again!) before it’s too late!

“Moving and beautiful” ~ Phoebe A.

“This is SO exciting!” ~ Suzanne L.

“Outstanding” ~ Don H.

“I’ve listened twice and loved it. [Simone] is extraordinary.” ~ Miriam W.