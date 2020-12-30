Sunriver Library Open Five Days a Week, Offering Webinars

(Photo | Courtesy of Deschutes Public Library)

The Sunriver Library is open Tuesday through Saturday from 12-6pm. Face coverings are required for staff and customers over the age of five. Visits are limited to 30 minutes per customer per day.

What is available: Browsing and checking out books, movies and more; public computers; and free printing, copying, faxing and scanning.

The library is also offering the upcoming webinars:

Wednesday, January 6, 6-7pm: Preserving Central Oregon’s Dark Skies . Join us for an in-depth look at preserving the dark skies in Central Oregon with Bob Grossfield, observatory manager of the Sunriver Nature and Observatory Center. Click Here .

Wednesday, January 6, 6:30-8pm: First-Time Homebuyers Webinar . Start planning for your dream home as a first-time buyer. Hear from a licensed real estate agent covering the ins-and-outs of home buying, commonly asked questions, home loan options and more. Click Here .

Tuesday, January 12, 6pm.: Geology of Central Oregon: The Crooked River Caldera. Explore the rich geologic history of our local landscape with retired USFS Geologist Carrie Gordon. Click Here .

deschuteslibrary.org