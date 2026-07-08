Angels in America, Part One: Millennium Approaches by Tony Kushner Opens in Bend!

(Graphic courtesy of The Greenhouse Cabaret)

Angels in America is a two-part epic, Pulitzer Prize-winning play by Tony Kushner that explores the AIDS crisis, the conservative Reagan administration, religion, and identity in 1980s New York City, following interconnected characters like a drag queen with AIDS (Prior Walter) and a closeted Mormon lawyer (Joe Pitt) with his pill-popping wife (Harper Pitt). The epic work blends realism with surrealism, featuring historical figures like Roy Cohn and a literal angel, and is known for its complex characters, political commentary, and exploration of faith, sexuality, and mortality. Cast and staff is a mix of some of Bend and Portland’s best: Directed by Tyler Andrew Jones, with set design by Alex Meyer, Lights by Abby Jacquin, Sound by Piper Francis, Intimacy coordinator Kristen Mun-Van Noy, Costumer Dora Novak, and more.

7pm start, 6:30pm doors.

Runs 3 hours and 30 minutes with two intermissions.

No late seating.

Cast: Starring Christie Cappuci, Austin Comfort, Joshua Curtis, Donald Emmerich, Lilli Ann Linford-Foreman, Gerald Germajesty Price, John Kish, and Brooke Markham.

This is The Greenhouse Cabaret’s 13th production since forming in the winter of 2021.

It is the first theater/plant shop combination in the world and is known for supporting artists and creating a professional environment that elevates art creation. Ticket costs go towards paying the actors and crew a professional theatrical wage, and they are pioneering a new level of theater in Central Oregon. Get your tickets before they sell out! Sign up for newsletters on our website TheGreenhouseCabaret.com.

Our non-local marketing was made possible by the Bend Cultural Tourism Fund. For additional information or tickets, visit our website or our social media pages.

TheGreenhouseCabaret.com • Instagram: TheGreenhouseCabaret • 541-699-2840