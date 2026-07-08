Local Artist Wins Esteemed Award, Attending Sunriver Art Fair

(Artwork by John Vale)

John Vale, who lives just outside Sunriver, was recently honored at the prestigious Lake Oswego Art Fair with a blue ribbon for his work and achievements. John, owner of Copper Moon Artisan, has been working with copper, wood and stone for four years, and has been an artist now for 34 years. His work reﬂects the beauty of the wildlife here in Central Oregon. His art was gifted by Oralee and Harry Hamilton to the Sunriver Nature Center, displayed in the lobby. Copper Moon Artisan has been attending the Sunriver Art Fair for several years and is a patron of the Sunriver Women’s Club.

His work through the years has evolved from stone garden art to three-dimensional wall art. He owned two galleries, one garden art gallery in Lake Oswego in the 1990’s and one gallery in St. Augustine in the early 2000s. He has spent many years working with sand carving stone and has created unique copper patinas. He loves the beauty of nature here in Central Oregon, which reﬂects in his work.

Visit John at the Sunriver Art Fair on August 7-9 and support a local artist.

facebook.com/stonecopperandwood • sunriverwomensclub.org/sraf-home