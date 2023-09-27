Announcing BEAT’s Podcast — First Edition

(Photo courtesy of BEAT Children’s Theatre)

We are thrilled to announce the beginning of our BEAT Chidlren’s Theatre Podcast — Hear The BEAT! This fun conversation about BEAT will post once a month during this season, covering intriguing topics such as all the happenings at BEAT, why we work so hard to do what we do and why we believe theatre education truly matters in our community. You will hear from our staff and Board, our amazing students and community members. Each podcast will run 10-15 minutes, making it easy for you to tune in as you drive across town in your busy day, or while you’re sitting around in the evening.

And now we invite you to join us for our very first posting. Click on the link below to hear our Executive Director, Bree Beal, and our Board Member and professional Voice actor, Barb Rich, talk all about BEAT and the reason for this podcast. Also enjoy some guest moments from a couple of our current actors! We hope you enjoy!

beatchildrenstheatre.org