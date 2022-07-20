Announcing New Bend Design Speaker Rick Griffith

Bend Design Week 2022

October 10-14

Speakers, Films, Creativity & Conversation for Designers, Changemakers & the Curious

Speaker Highlight:

RICK GRIFFITH

What Design Might Be

What Design Might Be is an evolving presentation of constantly updated sources and references from design history with predictions and possible trajectories for designers in all disciplines. Rick shares why he continues to love design after 30 years and what he is currently excited about in the areas of design, system change and knowledge production.

Collaboration, relentless curiosity and a daring expression of design can change everything. This year’s Bend Design Week brings together the bold minds, thinkers and doers in architecture, type design, technology and branding to explore new ideas, connect with design thinkers and leaders, and make ideas happen.

Join us for a week of events including art exhibitions, artist talks, films and workshops where presenters, attendees and community partners convene for expansive thinking and deep discussions designed to stretch our creativity, shift perceptions and solve problems.

View the schedule and learn more today!

FIGURE IN, An Exhibition in Collaboration with Russo Lee Gallery

FIGURE IN, An Exhibition in Collaboration with Russo Lee Gallery features Samantha Wall, Dan Gluibizzi, Gregory Grenon and Anne Siems

On Exhibit July 1- August 27, 2022

Beginning in prehistoric times and continuing throughout history, artists have had an enduring fascination with representing the human form. This exhibition features four artists from the Pacific Northwest who all use the human figure as the focus of their artistic expression and who, together, present a very eclectic approach to the figure in art.

For some, the figure presents an opportunity to look inward, as with Samantha Wall’s drawings that explore her own multi-racial identity and that of others. Wall’s portraits are less about capturing a physical likeness than conveying a shifting inner psychology or emotional state. Similarly, Anne Siems’ and Gregory Grenon’s paintings reflect on the inner lives of strong women. Often gazing directly at the viewer, these individuals convey strength, determination and courage — prompting our respect and admiration. Dan Gluibizzi’s works look outward, presenting us with a fresh view of our image-saturated digital world. Culled from a wide range of social media sites and selfies, Gluibizzi’s figures seem at once anonymous and still specific. While the work emerges from our obsession with the solitary act of screen swiping, it imparts a sense of human connection, inclusivity and optimism.

The human figure in art remains as varied as the artists who create the work. Through the expression of their creative vision, artists and their work have the power to inform and enhance the way we see ourselves as individuals as well as how we see our place in this world and our collective humanity.

The Scalehouse Gallery is open Wednesday-Saturday from 1-6pm.

