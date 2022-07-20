“Know Pacific Northwest” this August with Deschutes Public Library

Discover the bounty, beauty and history of our PNW backyard this August with Deschutes Public Library. Hear about new and changing trails from hiking guru William L. Sullivan and embark on a guided tour of Newberry Caldera. Attend a savory cooking demonstration using berries and relive a first-hand account of Tillamook’s Cheese War. All programs are free and open to the public. Programs marked with an asterisk (*) require registration.

Rajneeshpuram: A Look Inside the Failed Utopia

Hear about the infamous Rajneeshpuram community that existed near Antelope, Oregon, in the early 1980s. Author Russell King launched the podcast Building Utopia: Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh, which explores the history of Bhagwan and his disciples using an immersive narrative nonfiction approach.

Attracting and Identifying Pacific Northwest Songbirds*

Learn about frequently spotted backyard birds and how to attract our feathered friends. Presenter Kevin Lair, co-owner of Wild Birds Unlimited in Bend, studied birds while earning a master’s degree in wildlife biology. Registration required.

Wednesday, August 10 • 12-1pm East Bend Library |62080 Dean Swift Road, Bend

William Sullivan: New Hikes in Oregon

Author and hiking guru William L. Sullivan takes us on a slide show tour of new and changed trails he discovered while updating his 100 Hikes guidebooks for Oregon. Sullivan accompanies his talk with anecdotes about history, wildflowers and geology along the way.

Plant Medicines: New Technologies and Ancient Traditions

In this presentation, participants explore the changing landscape of three master plant teachers: psilocybin, cacao and ayahuasca. Michelle Ericksen, Ph.D., provides a deeper context of current research, indigenous and western healing practices and ethical considerations.

The True Tale of Tillamook’s Cheese War

In the 1960s, the dairy farmers of Tillamook, Oregon, were at war with themselves. Sisters Marilyn Milne and Linda Kirk share a first-hand account of the Cheese War and the story behind one of Oregon’s most famous brands.

Geology East of the Cascades

Rocks tell stories of time passing, climate change and cataclysms. Explore the rich geologic history of our local landscape with retired USFS Geologist Carrie Gordon.

Tuesday, August 23 • 6-7pm Redmond Library | 827 Deschutes Avenue, Redmond

Tour of Newberry Caldera*

Explore one of Central Oregon’s defining features — the Newberry Caldera. Embark on a guided tour with Wanderlust Tours to discover the natural and cultural history of this incredible National Monument.

Registration required.

Wednesday, August 24 • 9:00 a.m.-12:30pm Sunriver Library | 56855 Venture Lane, Sunriver

Berries: They’re Not Just for Dessert Anymore

Rediscover berries in a whole new way. Ahja King demonstrates how to make several delicious savory dishes highlighting Oregon berries, including roasted balsamic strawberries with whipped goat cheese; a berry spinach salad, where we make our own berry vinaigrette; and a baked salmon with a warm berry salsa.

Thursday, August 25 • 11am-12:30pm La Pine Library | 16425 First Street, La Pine

For more information about these programs, please visit the library website at deschuteslibrary.org. People with disabilities needing accommodations (alternative formats or auxiliary aides) should contact Liz Goodrich at lizg@deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1032.

deschuteslibrary.org