Announcing Our Fall Concert

(Photo courtesy of Central Oregon Symphony Association)

The 2025–2026 Season Begins

Maestro Michael Gesme opens his final season with violinist Linda Wang, performing Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto in D Major. A former child prodigy who debuted with Zubin Mehta and the New York Philharmonic at age nine, Wang is celebrated for her radiant tone and expressive artistry.

The program continues with Dvořák’s beloved “New World” Symphony — a stirring blend of European tradition and American spirit.

Our Fall concert series takes place on:

Saturday, October 25 | 2pm

Saturday, October 25 | 7:30pm

Sunday, October 26 | 2pm

All concerts will take place at the Mountain View High School Auditorium.

Announcing Our New Rush Ticket Line

In past seasons, we have had the luxury of a huge space in which to perform our concerts, and we made a significant number of complimentary tickets available for anyone interested in attending COS performances. With our move to the much smaller Mountain View High School Auditorium, we have had to temporarily suspend our complimentary ticket policy.

However, in order to provide the opportunity for as many people as possible to attend our concerts, this season we are implementing a practice known as a rush line. The idea is simple: there is always a set of ticket holders who are not able to attend a given performance, and we want to fill those seats on concert day.

The process:

If you don’t have a ticket, come to the hall prior to the concert and get in the rush line. Approximately 10-15 minutes before the show begins, ushers will count empty seats. Individuals in the rush line will be allowed into the show until the hall is at capacity.

Parking

We encourage all concertgoers to arrive early, as seating is general admission.

Doors for the Rush Line will open 10-15 minutes before the performance.

The concerts are in the Mountain View High School Auditorium, located at 2755 NE 27th Street. The entrance to the auditorium is located on the back, west side of campus.

cosymphony.com