Every great solution begins with a curious mind. Put on your detective hat and dive into “Know Problem” this November with Deschutes Public Library. Investigate the deepest mysteries of the universe and let your curiosity meaningfully contribute to science. Join a collective meditation and sharing circle to honor nature. Flow through mindful movement with a guided yoga class. Kids can solve problems of physics and engineering with hands-on play and solve math problems using fun and games. All programs are free and open to the public. Programs marked with an asterisk (*) require registration.

Intro to Restorative Justice Principles

Explore the principles and history of restorative justice with Stand-in Restorative Justice LLC. Build healing through restorative justice dialogues and learn how they can bring parties together to address and understand harm.

Bike Repair Basics in English y Español*

Practice hands-on skills to keep your bike safe and ride-ready. Participants can practice fixing a flat, adjusting brakes and gears, and basic chain maintenance. Registration required.

Wednesday, November 5 • 5:30pm Larkspur Community Center | 1600 SE Reed Market Road, Bend

Wednesday, November 12 • 5pm Redmond Library | 827 SW Deschutes Avenue, Redmond

Family Planetarium Exploration

Join the Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory for an interpreter-led tour of the solar system in their inflatable planetarium. Recommended for children ages 6 and up; children must be accompanied by a caregiver. There will be two viewings: 2-2:30pm and 2:45-3:15pm Space is available on a first-come-first-served basis.

Friday, November 7 • 2-3:30pm Sisters Library | 110 N Cedar Street, Sisters

Chill Flow: Adult Yoga*

Leave your problems behind through mindful movement. Join a relaxing yoga class as we breathe, stretch, and flow together, seeking to ease the mental chatter and soothe our bodies through movement. Registration required.

Friday, November 7 • 4pm Redmond Library | 827 SW Deschutes Avenue, Redmond

Saturday, November 15 • 11am La Pine Library | 16425 First Street, La Pine

Hack Your Space: AI DIY Edition*

DIY isn’t just about fixing what’s broken—it’s about imagining what could be. Glow up your space with “Mr. Fix It” to combine the power of AI with a simple toolbox to take on fun, creative projects at home. Intended for participants ages 12 and up. Registration required.

Navigating Perimenopause and Menopause: Understanding Hormones

Learn about what perimenopause and menopause are, the common symptoms that accompany them, and how to manage this natural phase of life. Andrea and Jillian are experienced Nurse Practitioners with a shared passion for providing comprehensive, evidence-based care in gynecology and reproductive health.

Sensory Photography*

Practice solving the problem of aligning your heart, mind, and gaze with the photograph. In this workshop, experience the image and question the act of photography in a world where it seems everything has already been captured. Intended for ages 16 and up. Registration required.

Sunday, November 9 • 1pm Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall Street, Bend

Stories of the Land Meditation

Join us in building community around stories of the land that we all share and call home. This program starts with a guided meditation practice and opens into a sharing circle to learn of others’ connections with the land around us.

Wednesday, November 12 • 5:30pm Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall Street, Bend

From Curiosity to Contribution: A Community Science Intro

Bring your excitement and curiosity for an introduction on becoming a community scientist. Leave with ideas, tools, and the confidence to find a community science project that brings you enjoyment and connection while you make a positive contribution.

Pop-Up Exhibits with the Children’s Museum of Central Oregon

Solve problems of physics and engineering with hands-on building and play. Check out the Children’s Museum of Central Oregon’s favorite exhibits during this open playtime. Intended for children ages 0-11; all children must be accompanied by a caregiver.

Wednesday, November 19 • 10:30am-noon La Pine Library | 16425 First Street, La Pine

Common Cooking Problems and How to Overcome Them*

From soggy vegetables to dried-out meat, learn to fix common kitchen fails. Hear a brief instruction of how to overcome common cooking problems, like everything sticking to your pans, burning your food, and under-seasoned food. We then combine all these concepts and make a dish to enjoy together. Registration required.

Wednesday, November 19 • 6pm Arome | 432 SW Sixth Street, Redmond

Exploring Central Oregon’s Ungroomed Ski Trails

Join Eric Ness and Sue Sullivan from the Central Oregon Nordic Club (CONC) for a presentation on how to enjoy the freedom of cross-country skiing. Get a look at the essential equipment, key preparations, and the best places to find solitude on Central Oregon’s abundant ungroomed trails.

Wednesday, November 19 • 6:30pm Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall Street, Bend

For more information about these programs, please visit the library website at deschuteslibrary.org. People with disabilities needing accommodations (alternative formats or auxiliary aides) should contact Liz Goodrich at lizg@deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1032.

