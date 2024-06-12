Announcing the 2024 Outdoor Photo Contest

(Photo courtesy of Oregon Wild)

Get Your Cameras Ready!

This year’s photo contest is live and open for submissions! Every snapshot you take is more than just a photo; it’s a powerful message to inspire and protect Oregon’s natural heritage. So grab your camera and let your images become a vital part of our mission!

Show us your best shots of the landscapes and wildlife that make Oregon for a chance to win fantastic prizes! Submit your photos in five categories:

WILDLANDS & FORESTS

From stunning peaks to vibrant forests, wildlands are a unique part of Oregon’s natural heritage.

WATERS

Capturing the importance and beauty of Oregon’s aquatic wonders.

WILDLIFE

Featuring Oregon’s incredible diversity of native fish and wildlife.

PEOPLE

Representing the diverse communities who enjoy the outdoors.

ZOOMED IN

Featuring macro and close-up photography that captures the intricacies of Oregon’s flora and fauna.

This year’s prizes include a package from ProPhoto Supply worth $350, a two-night getaway at a scenic Oregon location, and an Oregon Wild swag package.

Submit Your Photos

oregonwild.org