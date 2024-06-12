Experience Equestrian Excellence at the Oregon High Desert Classics

(Photo courtesy of J Bar J)

Join us this summer for the premier equestrian event in Central Oregon — the Oregon High Desert Classics. Held over the last two weeks of July at J Bar J Boys Ranch, this prestigious horse show is an annual tradition that draws equestrians from all over the West. With competitions running from July 17-21 and July 24-28, there’s plenty of time to experience this event.

A Celebration of Horse and Rider

The Oregon High Desert Classics is more than just a horse show; it’s a celebration of the bond between humans and horses. From the precision of the hunters to the thrilling jumps of the grand prix, every event showcases the trust and teamwork developed through years of training. Spectators have a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of equestrian sports, experiencing firsthand the elegance and athleticism that define this discipline.

History and Tradition

This iconic event has deep roots in the community, starting as the High Desert Horse Fair on the polo field at Stevenson Ranch. It was founded by Diana Davis to support the High Desert Museum, a vision of her lifelong friend Don Kerr. Over the years, the event has grown exponentially, evolving into the Oregon High Desert Classics we know today — a USEF Heritage Competition recognized for its substantial contribution to the sport.

The show moved to its current home at the J Bar J Boys Ranch in 1989, where it also became a significant fundraiser for J Bar J Youth Services. This nonprofit organization offers vital programs for youth, making your attendance a contribution to a worthy cause.

Highlights of the Event

World-Class Competitions : Watch top hunters and jumpers compete in events like the $25,000 Grand Prix and National Hunter Derby. Each day brings exhilarating events that highlight the skill of both horse and rider.

: Watch top hunters and jumpers compete in events like the $25,000 Grand Prix and National Hunter Derby. Each day brings exhilarating events that highlight the skill of both horse and rider. Scenic Venue : Enjoy the unique experience of a USA Equestrian A-Rated show on beautiful grass footing, one of the few remaining in the country.

: Enjoy the unique experience of a USA Equestrian A-Rated show on beautiful grass footing, one of the few remaining in the country. Community and Culture : Engage with a community of equestrians and enthusiasts. Meet riders and trainers, share in their stories, and become a part of this cherished tradition.

: Engage with a community of equestrians and enthusiasts. Meet riders and trainers, share in their stories, and become a part of this cherished tradition. Visitor Information

Spectators are invited to join us free of charge, paid tickets are only required for meal events in the Patron’s Tent. Here’s what you need to know:

Daily Schedule : The show starts at 8am each day and continues into the afternoon. While there isn’t a fixed timetable, events proceed according to the “order of go,” ensuring days of continuous competition.

: The show starts at 8am each day and continues into the afternoon. While there isn’t a fixed timetable, events proceed according to the “order of go,” ensuring days of continuous competition. Amenities : Enjoy a variety of food and shopping options at our vendor booths. It’s the perfect way to spend a summer day, with something for everyone to enjoy.

: Enjoy a variety of food and shopping options at our vendor booths. It’s the perfect way to spend a summer day, with something for everyone to enjoy. Etiquette: Please be mindful of the competitors. Give them space to move around the grounds and avoid making loud noises or sudden movements that could distract the horses.

Whether you’re a lifelong equestrian enthusiast or just looking for a unique way to spend a summer day, the Oregon High Desert Classics offers an unforgettable experience. Come out, support a great cause, and witness the extraordinary connection between horse and rider. We look forward to seeing you there!

About J Bar J Youth Services:

Since 1968, when we have seen an unmet need and youth struggling in Central Oregon, we have added programs to help them. We now have eight separate programs, each providing a spectrum of services. We are the largest social services organization helping youth in Central Oregon.

Central to all of our programs is the idea that our thoughts and beliefs influence our choices, and our choices define our futures. If we can learn recognize unhelpful thoughts and mistaken beliefs, we can choose a brighter future.

jbarj.org • oregonhighdesertclassics.org