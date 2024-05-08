Annual Ripples Gala Returns to Central Oregon

This weekend, the highly anticipated annual Ripples Gala, presented by Kirby Nagelhout, is set to take place on May 11 at the Tetherow Pavilion. The Ripples Gala serves as a significant fundraiser for the Deschutes Children’s Foundation, an organization that provides essential support for 22 nonprofits on their four campuses throughout Central Oregon. From offering affordable office space and utilities to providing training and fostering collaboration, Deschutes Children’s Foundation plays a crucial role in strengthening the capacity and impact of these organizations.

“We are thrilled to host the Ripples Gala once again,” said Cassi MacQueen, Deschutes Children’s Foundation executive director. “This event not only celebrates the incredible work being done by our partner nonprofits but also provides essential funds to continue our mission of empowering children and families throughout Central Oregon.”

The Ripples Gala is a sold-out event. However, your support is still vital to ensure that children and families have the resources they need to thrive. “Please go to deschuteschildrensfoundation.org to make a donation that will ripple to the tens of thousands of community members that receive services at our campuses each and every year,” says MacQueen. “Our partners need us, and we need you. Your support matters.”

“The Ripples Gala is more than just a fundraiser; it’s a celebration of the generosity and compassion that define our community,” added Stephanie Powell. “ Deschutes Children’s Foundation would like to thank Cornerstone and Pillar sponsors: The De Leone Corporation, Hayden Homes, Knife River, Smartz, Basx, Bend Anesthesiology Group, The Brewer Wadsworth Group at Morgan Stanley, Mountain View Heating Inc., St. Charles Health System, Webfoot Home Improvements, Summit Bank and Les Schwab Tires.

For more information about the Ripples Gala or the Deschutes Children’s Foundation, or to donate, please visit deschuteschildrensfoundation.org or contact 541-388-3101.

