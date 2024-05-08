Sunriver Stars Presents A Night with the Girls: A Golden Girls Parody

(Poster art courtesy of Sunriver Stars)
Sunriver Stars Community Theater (SSCT) is thrilled to present its first production of the year, A Night with the Girls: A Golden Girls Parody, directed by Ginger Emrick and Lauren Kristy. The show will be presented as a live studio recording of the iconic TV sitcom at 7pm May 31, 2pm and 7pm June 1, and 2pm June 2 at The Door Three Rivers, 56885 Enterprise Dr.
“We are excited to bring something to the Sunriver Stars community that has never been done before,” said Director Ginger Emrick. “The audience will be transported back in time to join us in our TV studio set for an interactive live filming. Plus, get your Golden Girls garb ready for our Saturday night Costume Contest — dress as your favorite Golden Girl. Each character winner will receive a prize and one lucky winner may even have a cameo on stage.”
In addition to the Saturday costume contest, each night there will be a photo booth and cheesecake raffle as well as Golden Girl-themed food and beverages such as Long Island iced tea, cheesecake and Italian dishes. Refreshments will be available for purchase one hour before show time as well as during intermission.
The cast will be portraying the characters as well as the real-life actors, with between scenes banter, backstage antics and crew sharing the spotlight. Audience members will even have the opportunity to interact with a preshow comedian as well as applause signs. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for children 12 and younger. More information and tickets are available at sunriverstars.org.
Show Details
Approximate Run Time: Two hours Directors: Ginger Emrick, Lauren Kristy
Cast
Warm Up Comedian: Renee Anderson
Assistant Director/Police Officer: Jamie Cordell
Dorothy Zbornak: Chris Toepfer
Coco: John Cordell
Rose Nylund: Nola Horton-Jones
Blanche Devereaux: Iva Lent
Sophia Petrillo: Jessica Bently
Harry/Fidel Santiago: Keith Eichner
Minister/Fidel’s Girlfriend/Make Up: Megan Steffens
Peter/Jim Shue/Minister: John Warren
Angela Grisanti Vecchio: Jan Bosson
Crew
Set Designer: Alexis Brandow
Prop Construction: Doug Griffin
Costume Designer: Molly Boudreau
Stage Manager: John Warren
Lights & Sound: Tom Hansen, Joan Lewis
Graphic Designer: Kate Shirley
Social Media/Photographer: Antony Sparrow
WHEN
7pm Friday, May 31
2pm and 7pm Saturday, June 1
2pm Sunday, June 2
WHERE
The Door Three Rivers
56885 Enterprise Drive.
Sunriver, OR 97707
TICKETS & SHOW DETAILS
$20 adults; $15 children 12 and under sunriverstars.org
Approximate Run Time: Two hours including 15-minute intermission with cash bar, refreshments
About Sunriver Stars Community Theater:
Sunriver Stars Community Theater, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation, is a community-based performing arts organization providing quality, family-friendly entertainment and education opportunities for Sunriver, Oregon and the surrounding communities. More information may be found at sunriverstars.org.