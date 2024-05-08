Sunriver Stars Presents A Night with the Girls: A Golden Girls Parody

(Poster art courtesy of Sunriver Stars)

Sunriver Stars Community Theater (SSCT) is thrilled to present its first production of the year, A Night with the Girls: A Golden Girls Parody, directed by Ginger Emrick and Lauren Kristy. The show will be presented as a live studio recording of the iconic TV sitcom at 7pm May 31, 2pm and 7pm June 1, and 2pm June 2 at The Door Three Rivers, 56885 Enterprise Dr.

“We are excited to bring something to the Sunriver Stars community that has never been done before,” said Director Ginger Emrick. “The audience will be transported back in time to join us in our TV studio set for an interactive live filming. Plus, get your Golden Girls garb ready for our Saturday night Costume Contest — dress as your favorite Golden Girl. Each character winner will receive a prize and one lucky winner may even have a cameo on stage.”

In addition to the Saturday costume contest, each night there will be a photo booth and cheesecake raffle as well as Golden Girl-themed food and beverages such as Long Island iced tea, cheesecake and Italian dishes. Refreshments will be available for purchase one hour before show time as well as during intermission.

The cast will be portraying the characters as well as the real-life actors, with between scenes banter, backstage antics and crew sharing the spotlight. Audience members will even have the opportunity to interact with a preshow comedian as well as applause signs. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for children 12 and younger. More information and tickets are available at sunriverstars.org.

Show Details

Approximate Run Time: Two hours Directors: Ginger Emrick, Lauren Kristy

Cast

Warm Up Comedian: Renee Anderson

Assistant Director/Police Officer: Jamie Cordell

Dorothy Zbornak: Chris Toepfer

Coco: John Cordell

Rose Nylund: Nola Horton-Jones

Blanche Devereaux: Iva Lent

Sophia Petrillo: Jessica Bently

Harry/Fidel Santiago: Keith Eichner

Minister/Fidel’s Girlfriend/Make Up: Megan Steffens

Peter/Jim Shue/Minister: John Warren

Angela Grisanti Vecchio: Jan Bosson

Crew

Set Designer: Alexis Brandow

Prop Construction: Doug Griffin

Costume Designer: Molly Boudreau

Stage Manager: John Warren

Lights & Sound: Tom Hansen, Joan Lewis

Graphic Designer: Kate Shirley

Social Media/Photographer: Antony Sparrow

WHEN

7pm Friday, May 31

2pm and 7pm Saturday, June 1

2pm Sunday, June 2

WHERE

The Door Three Rivers

56885 Enterprise Drive.

Sunriver, OR 97707

TICKETS & SHOW DETAILS

$20 adults; $15 children 12 and under sunriverstars.org

Approximate Run Time: Two hours including 15-minute intermission with cash bar, refreshments

About Sunriver Stars Community Theater:

Sunriver Stars Community Theater, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation, is a community-based performing arts organization providing quality, family-friendly entertainment and education opportunities for Sunriver, Oregon and the surrounding communities. More information may be found at sunriverstars.org.

