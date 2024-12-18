Applications Open for 2025 Sunriver Art Fair

The Sunriver Art Fair committee invites artists to submit their applications for the 15th annual Sunriver Art Fair, taking place August 8-10 in The Village at Sunriver.

Applications will be accepted from December 1, 2024 to March 9, 2025.

The art fair is a nationally recognized, juried fine arts and crafts event drawing local Sunriver and Central Oregon visitors as well as visitors from all over the western states.

If you are an artist or know someone who would like to exhibit, now is the time to get your application ready.

Committee members are looking forward to bringing your unique, high-quality art to their enthusiastic buyers and collectors in a vibrant open-air event in the beautiful Village at Sunriver, one of its proud sponsors.

Presented by the Sunriver Women’s Club, all net proceeds from this event support its community grant program for nonprofits providing essential services in south Deschutes County.

Applications are accepted online only at zapplication.org.

sunriverartfair.org • artistliaison@sunriverartfair.org