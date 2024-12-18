Don’t Miss The Snow Queen & Nutcracker in January

(Graphic courtesy of Tower Theatre)

The Snow Queen

Wednesday, January 8 at 7pm

Our new winter ballet The Snow Queen is based on the world-famous fairy tale by Hans Christian Andersen. This fascinating romantic story set to the music of Edvard Grieg, Jules Massenet, Mozart, and Vivaldi, will give unforgettable bright emotions of happiness for adults and children.

Handsome Kai, robbers, forest fairies, funny Snowman, fabulous trolls, and, of course, brave beautiful Gerda who will pass all difficulties on her way.

Kai and Gerda are sitting in their garden among roses when a shard of a witch’s mirror gets into Kai’s eye. His heart becomes hard and cold. One winter day a whirlwind of snow rises around him and he disappears. He is taken by the Snow Queen who lives in a world of ice and snow.

Gerda goes in search of Kai. There are many challenges ahead but love helps her get through them and free Kai from the spell of the Snow Queen.

Tickets: $52.50 – $91.50 (plus $6 Historic Preservation fee)

Nutcracker

Thursday, January 9 at 7pm

Nutcracker is a ballet that will always be timeless, it has been loved for more than 100 years by many generations of children and adults from different countries all around the world. The performance is based on the fairy tale classic of German literature by E. Hoffmann The Nutcracker and the Mouse King, it is a mystical story about a handsome prince who was bewitched into an ugly doll, and a girl Masha, who helps the Nutcracker defeat the Mouse King.

The audience loves the performance The Nutcracker for the wonderful music of Pyotr Tchaikovsky, for the feeling of joy and optimism, which the audience is sure to remain with after the performance.

And he keeps these memories in his soul for a long time, remembering this magical fairy tale.

Choreography: Valeriy Kovtun

Music: Pyotr Tchaikovsky

Libretto based on Ernest Theodor Amadeus Hoffmann’s fairy tale The Nutcracker and the Mouse King: Marius Petipa

Tickets: $52.50 – $91.50 (plus $6 Historic Preservation fee)

