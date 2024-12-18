Meadow Sky Productions Winter Happenings

Entertainment

WHAT Meadow Sky will follow up its summer debut with a winter soiree, New Skies Cabaret, featuring Celtic and traditional folk songs, sea shanties and live poetry. In addition, a silent auction will be held to raise money for future production funding. Beverages and appetizers available for purchase.

WHEN 5-8pm, December 28

WHERE Aspen Lakes Golf Course Club House, 16900 Aspen Lakes Dr., Sisters, OR 97759

TICKETS $10; tickets available at meadowskyproductions.com

Spring Show

WHAT Auditions for Meadow Sky’s spring show, The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, will take place at 4pm January 6. Participants must prepare a 30 second monologue, and wear clothes that allow movement. Monologues done privately; dance audition in group (musical theater/lyrical/ballet dance and creature movement). Callbacks may occur on the same day.

WHEN 4-9pm, January 6 (March show dates)

WHO Ages 8 and up are welcome to audition, though mostly adult roles available.

WHERE Location TBD. More info and registration available at meadowskyproductions.com.

About Meadow Sky Productions:

Meadow Sky Productions is a Central Oregon theater company with a mission to: entertain the regional community with stories and art that celebrate human experience and truth; educate the acting community through practice, performance and placement; and grow to expand its classes, shows and casting to meet the needs of the community. Meadow Sky is committed to providing events and artistic education that cultivate unity, joy and stability for all involved by creating an inclusive, safe space, paying its actors and production team, and telling stories meant to inspire and uplift every theater patron.

