Apply Now! Art in the High Desert 2024

The Deadline for Applications is February 15.

Apply today!

Location, location, location: Riverbend Park is right across the road from the original site in the Old Mill District. We can’t wait to get back into it! We are rolling forward with marketing, site, and artist amenities plans to make this year’s Art in the High Desert show the best ever. Plan to join us!

Be one of 150 top-tier artists from across the country who will be selling to our art-savvy audience. There is a LOT of energy and excitement as the community learns that we are Back in Bend. We want to see YOU there!

Reminder: All booths will be corner booths, in an easy-to-navigate layout that will allow all patrons to see all booths. See preliminary site map, below.

Apply Now

artinthehighdesert.com