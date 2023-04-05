April First Friday Gallery Events & Exhibit Openings in Bend

Bend Senior Center

1600 SE Reed Market Rd.

541-388-1133 • bendparksandrec.org/facility/bend-senior-center

The Bend Senior Center at the new Larkspur Community Center is showing art by members of the SageBrushers Art Society. Come visit the new facility and enjoy beautiful paintings in acrylic, oil, pastel and watercolor, as well as outstanding photography. Showing thru April.

Blue Spruce Pottery

20591 Dorchester E.

541-382-0197 • bluesprucepottery.com

This family-owned business has been making handmade pottery in Bend since 1976. Call to arrange a time to come shop their large selection of mugs, bowls, casseroles, lamps and more. Shop online and have gifts shipped directly to your family and friends. You can also find Blue Spruce Pottery at Red Chair Gallery in downtown Bend.

COCC Barber Library Rotunda Gallery

2600 NW College Way

541-383-7560 • cocc.edu/library

A collection of abstract paintings and drawings by artist and poet Cheri Lee Helfenstein, titled Early Spring in the Mist, continues showing at Central Oregon Community College’s (COCC) Barber Library Rotunda Gallery thru April 7.

Helfenstein earned a bachelor of arts in painting and drawing from Southern Oregon University and received a Chinese brush-painting certificate from the University of Oregon.

The Barber Library is open 8am-6pm Monday-Thursday, 8am-5pm Fridays and 12-7pm Sundays.

The Grove

921 NW Mt. Washington Dr.

The Grove in Northwest Bend is showing the paintings of High Desert Art League members Vivian Olsen, Janet Frost, Janice Rhodes and Jean Lubin from April 14 to May 12. The exhibit will include watercolors, oil paintings and encaustics.

High Desert Museum

59800 S Hwy. 97

541-382-4754 • highdesertmuseum.org

Continuing thru October 1, Creations of Spirit, is largely in the voices of the seven Native artists commissioned to create works for the exhibition, and they share their

stories of their pieces — ranging from a hand-carved High Desert Plateau flute to a tule reed canoe and paddles — as part of a deep connection to traditions as well as part of the vitality of contemporary

Indigenous communities.

Continuing thru May 7, Under the Snow. In the depths of winter, a deep layer of snow quiets the High Desert’s forests. Not a single creature seems to stir. But just under the snow, a secret world has come to life! Dive with us into the snow, where voles, shrews, insects and porcupines build a matrix of tunnels and dens. In this natural history exhibit, visitors will learn about this subnivium environment, the seasonal habitat where animals, plants, and fungi flourish. An interactive wall graphic will allow visitors meet some of the subnivium’s wildlife, including a little mouse named Graupel. Join the High Desert Museum to explore a hidden world of snow.

Continuing thru June 25, 2023, In The Arena. As long as there have been cowboys, there have been Black cowboys. One of the most enduring symbols of the American West, the cowboy evokes self-reliance, strength and determination —

qualities found at the Black rodeos held each year across the United States. Through the lens of Bay Area photographer Gabriela Hasbun, this exhibit documents the exhilarating atmosphere of the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo — the only touring Black rodeo in the country — and the show-stopping style and skill of the Black cowboys and cowgirls who attend the event year after year.

Jeffrey Murray Photography Gallery

118 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-325-6225 • jeffreymurrayphotography.com

The Jeffrey Murray Photography Gallery features the work of local photographer Jeffrey Murray. Visitors can browse comfortably in the two-story gallery enjoying visually adventurous displays of landscape, wildlife and contemporary work. Open daily Tuesday-Sunday.

Kreitzer Gallery

20214 Archie Briggs Rd.

805-234-2048 • KreitzerArt.com

Announcing Contemporary Realist David Kreitzer.

In the tradition of Turner and Cezanne, master oil and watercolorist David Kreitzer’s commitment to beauty and meditative work compels him to create exquisite, mood-invoking oil and watercolor Central Oregon splendor landscapes, figure, fantasy, oak and vineyard hills and Nishigoi koi images.

David, whose career was launched with a sold out show at Maxwell Galleries in San Francisco, has been a professional artist for 57 years.

David grew up as the son of a Lutheran minister who, due to his duties, moved his family frequently throughout the Nebraska countryside. Kreitzer has exhibited his work in numerous one-man shows in museums, universities and galleries across the country, and his paintings have served as posters for the Mozart Festival in San Luis Obispo, California, Atlantic Magazine and the Seattle Opera. He was a featured artist for the American Artist Magazine, and his collectors include Michael Douglas, Mary Tyler Moore, the Howard Ahmansons, the Robert Takkens, the Cargill Corporation and the Hind and Hirshhorn Foundations. The San Francisco Chronicle’s Thomas Albright, in his review of David Kreitzer’s first solo exhibit at Maxwell Galleries in San Francisco, wrote: “Kreitzer demonstrates how much poetic intensity the old tradition can still contain.” He has recently moved to Bend from the California coast, where he resides with his wife, celebrated opera singer Jacalyn Kreitzer. They have two children, Anatol and Fredrica.

Exhibiting daily 1-5pm and all First Fridays.

Layor Art + Supply

1000 NW Wall St., Ste. 110

541-322-0421 • layorart.com

Layor Art is excited to be hosting Michelle Schultz and Plein Air Painters of Oregon (PAPO) Pop-Up for the month of April. Michelle Schultz is a painter based in Bend. She earned an art degree from the University of Georgia and began the first three years of her artistic career exhibiting work in Wellington, New Zealand. Her work is influenced by her Lebanese heritage and roots in the American South. The artist has been creating large scale paintings exploring feminine expression by juxtaposing the intimate and personal with the spiritual. Emotion is always at the forefront of her work, and she creates a pathway and open conversation to more deeply connect to ones’ own sense of self. Themes in her paintings include birth, death, and transformation. You can find her work at michelleschultzstudio.com PAPO’S Pop-Up will be featuring many diverse new landscape paintings as well. PAPO was established as a nonprofit organization in July of 2003. The purpose of PAPO is to share a love of outdoor painting in Oregon with like-minded people. This is accomplished by providing an organized environment for dedicated painters — both professional and emerging — to participate in regularly scheduled group paint outs around the state. Plein air painting comes from the word “open air” in French, meaning the entire painting is conceived and executed on location. For centuries artists have been painting en plein air primarily using this method as a source for larger studio landscapes. Both shows go through the month of April and can be viewed during Layor’s regular business hours: Monday through Friday 10am-5pm, Saturday 10am-4pm and Sunday 12-4pm.

Lubbesmeyer Studio & Gallery

Old Mill District, Second Story Loft

541-330-0840 • lubbesmeyer.com

The Lubbesmeyer twins offer a range of work created in fiber and paint. Thru the twins’ collaborative process, they distill literal imagery into vivid blocks of color and texture, creating an abstracted view of their surroundings. Call the studio for hours and appointments.

Mockingbird Gallery

869 NW Wall St.

541-388-2107 • mockingbird-gallery.com

This Friday, April 7, Mockingbird Gallery is proud to open our three-person show, Inspired, featuring the works of Jack Braman, Dan Chen and Barbara Jaenicke. This exhibit will run thru April.

Jack Braman works in acrylics and oils, searching for the beauty which inspires his paintings. In a world that he thinks is too busy, Jack loves to paint scenes that are a calming, pure form of Mother Nature.

Dan Chen uses a wax or oil-based sculpting medium depending on the size and complexity of the subject. After casting he will re-sculpt any imperfections to the original texture, and he does his own patinas applying various chemicals to give the pieces the desired color and texture.

Barbara Jaenicke works in oil and pastel and strives to capture light-filled landscapes using an impressionist style. Primarily a landscape painter, she loves to explore and paint the spectacular scenery of the Pacific Northwest.

Oxford Hotel

10 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-382-8436

Michelle Lindblom was raised in the Midwest of the 1960s and 70s. Defying the odds of traditional Middle American expectations, she followed her intuitive nature, pursuing artistic endeavors.

Undergraduate studies in the fine art department at the University of New Orleans nurtured and liberated Michelle’s voice. Meanwhile, the entire New Orleans experience influenced and changed her perspective on the value of art and life in general. As she continued her higher education, the work she created transitioned toward the abstract. Realistic imagery no longer fueled or satisfied to her soul.

Her education and a quiet persistence in the arts have offered Michelle rich experiences teaching at the elementary and college level, working as a gallery coordinator, exhibition juror and serving on community arts committees. She travels extensively and has been exhibiting her work across the United States since 1990.

Upon leaving her 24-year career as a fine art college professor and moving west, Michelle began focusing the narrative of her work on revealing the stories of her journey through life.

A painter and printmaker, Michelle works out of her home studio located along the Deschutes River in Bend.

Red Chair Gallery

103 NW Oregon Ave.

541-306-3176 • redchairgallerybend.com

In April, Red Chair Gallery showcases Michelle Lindblom’s abstract acrylic paintings and monotypes and Kenneth Marunowski’s oil and mixed media paintings of landscapes and flowers. Additionally, The Art of Dogs is a special theme for which many other artists are contributing pawsitively exciting new work. Located at the corner of Bond Street and Oregon Avenue, open seven days a week: Monday-Saturday, 10am to 6pm and Sunday, 12-4pm. Open late on Friday, April 7 for First Friday.

Sage Custom Framing & Gallery

834 NW Brooks St.

541-382-5884 • sageframing-gallery.com

For the month of April, Sage Framing and Gallery welcomes back artist Ron Raasch. At home in his Powell Butte studio, or traveling around the country, Ron is always busy creating his art. His diverse style, subject matter, bold colors, many mediums and often humor, makes his work unique and appealing to a wide range of audiences.

Ron’s April show focuses on a variety of locations around Oregon. His work can also be found at the Favell Museum in Klamath Falls and in his spacious studio/gallery at his Powell Butte Ranch.

Show runs April 5-29 with opening reception First Friday, April 7, 4-7pm. Those attending First Friday will have a chance to meet the artist and enjoy his work. Guitar music will be provided by David and Rand.

Gallery hours are Tuesday-Friday, 10am-4pm and Saturday, 12-4pm.

SageBrushers Art Society

117 SW Roosevelt Ave.

541-617-0900 • sagebrushersartofbend.com

SageBrushers Art Society presents an exhibit of paintings by its Wednesday Mixer group of artists. Don’t miss seeing the work of this accomplished group of artists, whose painting seems to thrive from their weekly shared studio space. The SageBrushers Gallery is open Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday, 1-4pm. Showing thru April.

Scalehouse Gallery

550 NW Franklin Ave., Ste 138

541-640-2186 • scalehouse.org

Continuing thru April 29, MOsley WOtta, The Fate of Understanding, an ongoing, site-specific series and visual conversation about impermanence, ownership and soft forms of revolution. This series, painted directly onto the wall, is rendered in black + color for the duration of each exhibition and then whitewashed. This process simultaneously makes the work invisible and ever-present.

The latest iteration of The Fate of Understanding will be on display at Scalehouse Gallery. Open Wednesday-Saturday from 1-6pm.

The Stacks Art Studios & Gallery

Old Mill District, Second Floor

404-944-9170

The Stacks Art Studios & Gallery features the artwork and work of local creators Lindsey Luna Tucker, Kira Frances, Lindsay Gilmore, Ashley Paggi and Alyson Brown.

Lindsey Luna Tucker uses her sensitivity to emotion, exaggeration of gesture and manipulation of color and space, to create abstract landscape oil paintings. While her work is rooted in a visual awareness of the physical world, she favorites emotional truth over visual realism.

Kira Frances creates oil paintings to investigate the nature of truth and share alternative realms of beauty. For her still life pieces, she sets up the objects and alters their context just enough to suggest a dream-like landscape; for her geometric pieces, she takes an idea and deconstructs it, revealing the concept through the display of shapes and angles.

Lindsay Gilmore creates abstract landscape paintings inspired by the colors and compositions that have captivated her while on adventures outdoors with her family.

Ashley Paggi (Ash Cascade) is a surface pattern designer whose bohemian/retro style evokes a polished yet gritty sense of place. While she mainly licenses her art, you can find some of her own products such as bandanas, mugs and stickers, at The Stacks.

Alyson Brown (Wild Folklore) is a photographer and stylist specializing in beverage and botanicals. While she focuses most of her time on brand development and content creation, Alyson is also The Stacks in-house mixologist for First Fridays.

Call the studio for hours and appointments.

Touchmark at Pilot Butte (Previously The Alexander)

1125 NE Watt Way

541- 238-6101 • touchmark.com/senior-living/or/bend

Encaustic artist Janice Rhodes is displaying her unique works created using the ancient technique of hot wax painting at Touchmark at Pilot Butte (formerly the Alexander) through the end of May.

Tumalo Art Company

Old Mill District

541-385-9144 • tumaloartco.com

For Tumalo Art Co.’s first solo show of 2023, David Kinker has created paintings of an epic year of adventure. Grand Escape opens April 7, from 3-7pm during the Old Mill District’s First Friday Gallery Walk.

In the fall of 2022 David took an 18-day raft trip down the Colorado River through the Grand Canyon — for the fifth time. He then spent seven weeks in Chile and Argentina, including hiking and backpacking in Patagonia, and a two-week river expedition down the Rio Grande Colorado of Argentina. “As a personal practice of meditation I am driven to paint even on wilderness trips. I am emotionally moved by beauty and natural wonders and paint plein air on my trips as a way to be fully present in observation and the senses.” After arriving home, David dives back into the experience by creating large studio paintings in response to his connections to the places and people he meet, hoping to share his sense of wonder with others.

Tumalo Art Co. is an artist-run gallery in the heart of the Old Mill District open seven days a week.

The Wine Shop

55 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-389-2884 • thewineshopbend.com

The Wine Shop is showing oil paintings by SageBrushers Art Society member Karen Cain Bond. Karen’s passion as an award winning western artist is to portray the contemporary cowboy. She’s studied under Harley Brown, Richard McKinley, Thomas Blackshear and CAA artist Bruce Greene. Come enjoy these beautifully rendered depictions of the modern cowboy along with one of the fine wines on offer. Showing thru April.