(Photos courtesy of OperaBend)

OperaBend and the COCC Opera Performance Class will be presenting a Spring Concert showcasing opera and musical theater selections on Thursday, April 6 as a part of their ongoing 2022-2023 Season. This performance is free and open to the public (no tickets necessary). Donations will be accepted to further the mission of the nonprofit opera company, and OperaBend is deeply grateful for any support you provide.

Directed by Jason Stein with assistance from Jacalyn Kreitzer and accompanied by Jared McFarlin, the program features 13 Central Oregon singers and guest artist mezzo-soprano Jenna Elise Skarphol of the Mid Willamette Valley.

OperaBend Spring Concert

Thursday, April 6, 7:30pm

Pinckney Center for the Arts

Pence Hall, COCC

2600 NW College Way, Bend, OR 97703

541-350-8563

Additionally, OperaBend will be presenting Pagliacci on May 20-21st at Pinckney Center for the Arts, COCC. If you are interested in purchasing tickets in advance, please visit bpt.me/5763634.

For more information, to keep up to date and to find ticket links, follow OperaBend on Facebook or Instagram @operabend!