IN A LANDSCAPE’s 11th Season Begins May 18

((Left and middle) Photos by Arthur Hitchcock. (Right) Photo by Adam Potts)

The 2026 season of IN A LANDSCAPE: Classical Music in the Wild begins May 18, launching a 50-concert season across the West. We’ll start in California, with concerts in gardens, vineyards, coastal forests, and along the edge of the Pacific, before returning to Oregon for two late-May performances at Applegate Lake. Each month, we’ll send a short guide to upcoming concerts, along with links, notes from the road, and a few bits worth forwarding to friends and family. Follow along on Instagram and Facebook as the Steinway, the headphones, and the crew head back into the wild.

May Concerts:

Woodside, California

Monday, May 18

Music among manicured gardens and historic architecture in the Santa Cruz Mountains. Sponsored by The Wessinger Family.

San Francisco, California

Wednesday, May 20

A one-night concert in the heart of Golden Gate Park, surrounded by plants from across the globe. Sponsored by Trust for Public Land.

Glen Ellen, California

Friday, May 22 & Saturday, May 23

Two evenings of music amid rolling oak woodlands and storied vineyards that inspired Jack London’s writing. Hosted by Jack London Park Partners.

Hopland, California

Sunday, May 24

An organic farm and vineyard nestled in Mendocino County’s rolling hills. Supported by Visit Ukiah and Thatcher Hotel.

Jenner, California

Monday, May 25

A dramatic cliffside concert above the Pacific Ocean, set in a park rich with layered history. Earlier that day, the Russian Orthodox Church’s 101st annual pilgrimage to Fort Ross will take place on site. Supported by Fort Ross Conservancy.

The Sea Ranch, California

Wednesday, May 27

Coastal bluffs, wildflowers, and a piano near the waves at this iconic Northern California retreat. Hosted by The Sea Ranch Lodge.

Mendocino, California

Thursday, May 28

Overlooking the iconic coastline, this concert is just steps from Mendocino’s Main Street historic charm.

Jacksonville, Oregon

Saturday, May 30 & Sunday, May 31

Two nights of concerts along the shores of Applegate Lake at Hart-Tish Park in Oregon’s Applegate Valley. Supported by: A Greater Applegate, Travel Southern Oregon, and Wander Applegate, with thanks to our hosts at Hart-Tish Park Campground.

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