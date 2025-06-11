High Desert Chamber Music Boasts Another Record-Breaking Year!

High Desert Chamber Music (HDCM) is thrilled to announce that the 2024-25 season was another record-breaking success! The award-winning HDCM Concert Series played to packed houses all season long in Central Oregon.

This year marked the exciting launch of the HDCM Celebrity Recital Series, debuting with one of America’s foremost violinists, Stefan Jackiw. The season also featured the successful Central Oregon premieres of Trio Con Brio Copenhagen from Denmark, Telegraph Quartet from San Francisco, and Jeffrey Kahane’s stirring rendition of Johann Sebastian Bach’s Goldberg Variations — a first performance for the region. Beloved return engagements by Frank Almond and Boston’s Neave Trio rounded out the dynamic season lineup.

HDCM’s Annual Gala set new records for attendance and fundraising, directly supporting our Educational Outreach programs, which remain entirely free for Central Oregon students, teachers, and schools. Thanks to Educational Outreach Sponsor Brooks Resources Corporation, this year’s outreach included a co-presented masterclass with the Cascade School of Music led by renowned pianist and scholar Jeffrey Kahane, as well as school visits to Bear Creek Elementary and Seven Peaks School.

The Spotlight Chamber Players program featured a diverse array of ensembles — including a string quartet, guitar/cello duo, guitar/voice duo, and violin duo – who delivered their final feature performance at Touchmark at Mt. Bachelor Village.

HDCM secured a number of grants from the Maybelle Clark Macdonald Fund, Starseed Foundation, Oregon Arts Commission, Creative West (formerly WESTAF), and the Deschutes Cultural Coalition. These funds provide critical support for artist touring, Educational Outreach programs, and general operations.

“We’re honored and energized by the community’s ongoing support and enthusiasm,” says Executive Director Isabelle Senger. “This season has been a testament to the power of live music and its ability to connect and inspire.”

Looking ahead, HDCM will celebrate its 18th season this Fall. The HDCM Concert Series will continue with the expanded Celebrity Recital series – full details to be announced in August.

High Desert Chamber Music’s mission is to bring world-class chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. HDCM presents an acclaimed series of classical chamber music concerts featuring an exciting roster of professional performing artists. Join us in our eighteenth season and experience the impact that live musical excellence can bring to our community!

highdesertchambermusic.com • 541-306-3988 • info@HighDesertChamberMusic.com • 961 NW Brooks St. (Downtown Bend)