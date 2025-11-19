Grateful for Giving

(Photography by Holly Fischer)

The food drive to benefit Care & Share Community Outreach in Sunriver was an enormous success last month — as always!

Everyone is so grateful for the giving nature of our community. It did not hurt that it was a great party as well. Thank you to all the “locals” who support the effort.

Photographer Barb Gonzales believes that we should “Always be on the lookout for the presence of wonder.” ~E.B. White. Gonzales worked as a travel photographer for 15 years. That included ten years’ worth of weekly photo spreads on the cover of Bend Bulletin’s Lifestyle section and billboards for the Oregon State Lottery. The photographer has an ability to connect with what makes a place unique. Now, having moved into fine art photography, Gonzales has allowed herself to be more creative and connect more deeply – expertly using dramatic light, composition, and line to tell the story and transport the viewer into the very heart of the moment. The artist extends her expertise through firsthand workshops in remarkable locales as well as online classes. Come meet her and view her work.

Wood-working artist Terry Foster produces a wide variety of art pieces that celebrate the natural beauty and unique qualities of exotic woods. Foster is equally talented at creating functional pieces (ink pens, games) as he is creating purely artistic pieces. Each piece of wood is carefully selected to allow its natural character to guide the creative process. The result is a harmonious blend of form and function that evokes a connection to nature. Each piece he creates is a celebration of the wood’s natural patterns and textures. He will be on hand at the Gallery to answer questions.

Joe “little Bear” Sanchez is a jewelry artist whose creative passion lies in the realm of silversmithing. Because the artist has extensive knowledge and expertise, each piece of silver and turquoise is uniquely individual. Clients admire Joe’s ability to bring personal stories through his artwork. Each piece has amazing detail that brings the piece to life. Although the Gallery displays an extensive collection of Sanchez’s art, the artist also welcomes requests. Joe will create a personal and cherished piece of jewelry that can be both worn and enjoyed and a heritage piece. Come meet Joe and hear some of his inspirational stories.

Holly Fischer is a self-taught photographer who has an obvious love for the natural world that was born of countless rides in the Texan wilderness on her horse. Fischer picked up a camera years ago and has not looked back. Each photo invokes a sense of being in a special place. The artist has traveled extensively.

Her destinations include all the major National Parks in the US as well as international locations such as Nepal, Peru, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Europe, Iceland, and Southeast Asia. Her work has been featured several times by National Geographic and has won much recognition. Holly has many wonderful stories about the inspiration for each of her beautiful pieces.

The Artists’ Gallery is in Building 19 in the Sunriver Village next door to the Mexican cuisine restaurant. Open daily at 10am.

ArtistsGallerySunriver.com • 541-593-4382