Art in the High Desert Needs YOU

(Photo courtesy of Art in the High Desert)

Hello Art in the High Desert Supporters!

The best art show in the country is back in Bend, bigger and better than ever! The 2025 show will be held August 22-24, 2025, at Riverbend Park in Bend. We are thrilled to be back in Bend and it is shaping up to be another world class event.

Would you like to be a part of this exciting Art Festival? Our volunteers are the heart of this show, and Art in the High Desert (AHD) wants YOU. You’ll be working along side some of the finest artists and art lovers in the country. Volunteers are often the primary contact the artists and the public have with the show. We receive compliments each year on the quality and friendliness of our volunteers. We have a wide variety of positions available throughout the weekend, and you’re sure to find one or more to fit your preferences.

Please go to Signup Genius to make your selection: Scroll down to review the PDF detailing the Volunteer Job and Shift descriptions, and then click SIGN UP to make your selections. Feel free to pass this on to any family or friends who might like to volunteer and spend time with you at the show! You are the BEST! And we couldn’t do this without you!

If you have any questions regarding the positions/times/registration, please contact Volunteer Coordinator Gerald Arrington at gerry@arringtondesign.com.

Of special note: In addition to the positions listed in the attached job descriptions PDF, AHD is looking for Shift Coordinators. These positions supervise the various job categories and serve as liaisons with AHD staff. Please contact Gerald Arrington to discuss the position’s responsibilities.

We can’t wait to see you in Riverbend Park!

Show Dates

Friday August 22: 5-8pm

Saturday August 23: 10am-6pm

Sunday August 24: 10am-4pm

Volunteer to be part of our team!

Check out this years amazing artists!

artinthehighdesert.com