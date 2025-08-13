Celebrating New Art in Redmond at Art Reception

(Left) Dog Walker by Ben Dye (Right) Flight of the Imaginator by Ryan Berrigan

Art Around the Clock Redmond’s Outdoor Gallery

The Redmond Commission for Art in Public Places (RCAPP) proudly announces the installation of Round 8 of the Art Around the Clock (AATC) program, Redmond’s flagship outdoor public art exhibition. Thirteen new sculptures by artists from across the country are now on display throughout downtown Redmond, continuing the program’s mission to enhance the city’s identity through creative placemaking.

“Art Around the Clock was created to bring rotating public art into everyday spaces that everyone in Redmond can enjoy,” remarks RCAPP Chari Darlene Veenhuizen. “Each new piece is on loan, and select invites conversation, sparks curiosity and helps shape the identity of our community. The artworks reflect shared values and support the mission of building pride and connection through public art.”

To learn more about RCAP visit redmondoregon.gov/RCAPP. For more information about the upcoming artist reception or if you have questions contact RCAPP staff liaison Claressa Davis at 541-923-7718 or Claressa.davis@redmondoregon.gov.

Art Reception

The Redmond Commission for Art in Public Places (RCAPP) is hosting a public Art Reception on Thursday, August 21, from 4:30-6pm, at the Redmond Public Library to welcome the new installations for this round of Art Around the Clock and celebrate the participating artists. RCAPP will also unveil Redmond’s newest downtown mural design! Join us for refreshments, remarks from Mayor Ed Fitch, and information about civic art in Redmond. All are welcome to attend.

RCAPP Art Reception Details

When: August 21, from 4:30-6pm

Where: Redmond Public Library

827 SW Deschutes Avenue

Redmond, OR 97756

About RCAPP:

The Redmond Commission for Art in Public Places (RCAPP) was established in 2006 to introduce art into public spaces and foster a unique sense of place throughout Redmond. A volunteer-based commission appointed by the Mayor, RCAPP advises the City Council, manages public art inventory and facilitates arts programming and education. RCAPP’s core values are to be Effective, Efficient and Resilient in advancing Redmond’s cultural and artistic vitality.

About the Artwork:

Dog Walker by Ben Dye

This piece is a play on negative space, forming two pieces from one to signify the bond between human and canine companions.

Location: Weigand Dog Park

Flight of the Imaginator by Ryan Berrigan

This sculpture is meant to engage viewers on a very fundamental level, inviting contemplation from how serene and reflective it is.

Location: Centennial Park, Ninth Street and Evergreen Avenue

