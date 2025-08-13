TMP Brings Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat to the Tower Theatre

The Tower Theatre is about to light up with color, music and heart as Thoroughly Modern Productions (TMP) proudly presents Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, running August 21–24, 2025. This vibrant, high-energy musical marks the highly anticipated return of TMP’s Summer Intensive Youth/Adult Program to the main stage—and promises a show unlike any other.

A New Chapter of Collaboration

For the first time, TMP has joined forces with the Caldera High School Theater Program in a bold new partnership. Under the leadership of TMP choreographer and mentor Lindsay Nickerson, 15 talented Caldera students are joining the cast, ushering in a new era of Summer Stock theatre in Central Oregon. This collaboration is set to become a cherished annual tradition benefiting both organizations and young performers across the region.

A Heartfelt Farewell to a TMP Icon

This production also serves as a touching farewell to Harlan Daniels, a cherished TMP veteran known for unforgettable performances in The Little Mermaid, Chicago, The Wizard of Oz and more. After 11 years with TMP, Harlan will take his final Central Oregon bow in this production. His presence has been a constant source of inspiration, mentorship and joy. Audiences won’t want to miss the chance to celebrate his incredible journey.

A Stellar Intergenerational Cast

The cast features a dynamic mix of youth and adult performers, showcasing the strength of community theatre in Central Oregon. Sharing the title roles are Max Fulkerson, Sage Goldstein, Boston Trapp and Aurora Dixon, each bringing unique flair to the characters of Joseph and the Narrator. Joining them are local favorites Eryn Bartz, Jenn Dixon, Steve Herron, Trey Hinkle and many more.

A Celebration for All Ages

With its infectious music, dazzling choreography and uplifting message, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is a joyous celebration of creativity, diversity and community spirit. Whether you’re a longtime TMP supporter or a first-time attendee, this is a show you won’t want to miss.

Show Information:

Venue: Tower Theatre, Bend

Dates: August 21–24, 2025

Tickets: Available now at towertheatre.org

Contact: 541-317-0700

Come join us and help pack the house in support of youth arts, community theatre and the power of storytelling.

tmp-bend.com