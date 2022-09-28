Art in the West Exhibit & Auction Closes this Friday

(Vail, 18″ x 30″, oil on board by Nikolo Balkanski)

Your last chance to bid on your favorite piece in our annual exhibit and silent auction Art in the West is this Friday, September 30! The auction closes at 7pm.

Experience the High Desert through the eyes of regionally and nationally acclaimed painters, sculptors, photographers and other creators. Explore the vibrant collection at the Museum or online.

Exhibit Closing: Art in the West

Friday, September 30

Bidding closes at 7pm

View the 2022 Gallery Guide

Bid Today!

Natural History Pub Explores Living Buildings

Get ready for the next Natural History Pub! Join us at McMenamins Old St. Francis School on Monday, October 3 at 7pm for Living Buildings: Designing for the Future.

Across the region, homeowners and business leaders are constructing Living Buildings that meet the highest standards of sustainability. Hear from Marc P. Brune, principal engineer at PAE, who will discuss how Living Buildings can support thriving communities and ecosystems.

Natural History Pub: Living Buildings: Designing for the Future

Monday, October 3

7-8pm program

5:30pm doors open

FREE, registration required

RSVP: Registration

Consider Planned Giving

Join us on Wednesday, October 12 for Planned Giving and the Power of Endowment.

Randy Miller, president and principal owner of ASI Wealth Management, and John Bellman, certified financial planner, will discuss the power of endowed funds and how making such donations can be transformational.

Planned Giving and the Power of Endowment

Wednesday, October 12

5:30-6pm reception

6-7pm presentation

FREE, registration required

RSVP: Registration

Take Your Little on an Adventure

What do Critter Collage, Art in Nature and Museum in the Making all have in common? They are all themes in the weekly Backpack Explorers program!

Kids ages three to five can investigate science, art, music and stories as they don backpacks filled with exciting objects and journey through the Museum’s nature trails and exhibits.

Grab your little and join us on Tuesday, October 4 at 10am for Critter Collage!

RSVP: Registration

