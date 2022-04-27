Save the Dates — Women in the West Weekend

(Western poet and storyteller Kathy Moss | Art courtesy of High Desert Museum)

Mark your calendar for May 14-15 to celebrate Women in the West!

The festivities begin the evening of Saturday, May 14 with award-winning Western poet and storyteller Kathy Moss. She enthralls audiences with her tales of horse training, driving cattle and more.

Tickets for the after-hours Museum event are limited. Purchase yours today!

The fun continues on Sunday, May 15 with Lisa Robinson, an acclaimed farrier and hatmaker. She’ll show off her custom-made cowboy hats, talk about her cowboying work and do some hat-steaming. Feel free to bring yours along for a free shaping.

Women in the West Weekend: Stories and Poetry of Western Women with Kathy Moss*

Saturday, May 14

7-8:30pm

Café open 5:45-6:45pm

$10, members receive 20 percent discount

Women in the West Weekend: Shaping and Making Custom Cowboy Hats with Lisa Robinson

Sunday, May 15

2-4pm

FREE with Museum admission

*Participants on Saturday, May 14 will be required to show upon arrival a COVID-19 vaccination card or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours and a photo ID. Those under 12 years of age are welcome without a vaccination card or negative test.

Don’t Miss Family Adventure Workshop Application Deadline

Families from rural Central Oregon and beyond, don’t miss an exciting opportunity to apply for the Museum’s Burrowing into Wildlife Science: A Family Adventure Workshop Series! Explore the natural world together, spark curiosity and a sense of adventure.

The multiweek STEM workshop takes place every Saturday from May 7-June 11. Application Deadline is Monday, April 25 at 5pm.

The program is FREE, and families will receive $150 for participating, gas cards to help with transportation and lunch at each workshop.

Burrowing Into Wildlife Science: A Family Adventure Workshop Series

Saturdays, May 14-June 11

9am-3pm

FREE, families must apply for program

en español

Nonfiction Writers Invited to Apply

Nonfiction writers, the countdown is on. You have 11 DAYS LEFT to enter your submission for the 2022 Waterston Desert Writing Prize.

The Prize winner will receive a $3,000 cash award, a residency at PLAYA at Summer Lake, Oregon and a reading and reception right here at the High Desert Museum!

The submission deadline is Sunday, May 1, 2022 at 11:59pm.

The Prize, in its eighth year, honors creative nonfiction that illustrates artistic excellence, sensitivity to place and desert literacy, with the desert as both subject and setting. Emerging, mid-career and established writers are encouraged to apply.

2022 Waterston Prize

Do you know a young writer who shares our passion for desert landscapes? We are also accepting submissions for the Waterston Student Essay Competition.

2022 Student Competition

Opportunities for Teen Volunteers

There’s nothing quite like spending a summer at the High Desert Museum as a teen volunteer.

If you are a teen between the ages of 11 and 17 (or you know one who is the perfect fit), apply for our Teen Volunteer Program by this Friday, April 22. Work side by side with our education team on programs including Kids Camp, special events and more.

Volunteers commit to one full week of camp or two, half-day weeks.

