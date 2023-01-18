Art Show at the Sunriver Nature Center

(The Gathering by John Vale)

Join us to view the amazing artwork of John Vale, listen to the smooth jazz tunes of The Obsidian and sip some wine or beer. His artwork reflects the local wildlife of this area, made from copper, stone and juniper wood. John is a seasoned artist and owner of two previous galleries. His art was inspired by the beauty of nature and wildlife and would like to share his creations with you.

Proceeds will benefit Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory. These pieces can be displayed indoors or outdoors and capture the majesty and whimsy of the natural world.

When: Friday, January 27 from 5-8pm

Where: The Pozzi Building at Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory, 57245 River Road, Sunriver

Free to all!

snco.org • facebook.com/stonecopperandwood