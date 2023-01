Central Oregon Symphony announces the winners of the Young Artist Competition.

First: Kenneth Ma, Cellist

Second: Richelle Shi, Pianist

Third: Cara Wang, Cellist

We received a record number of submissions from young artists across the country. We look forward to featuring them at our Winter Concert Series taking place at Bend Senior High School on February 25th and 26th. For details visit cosymphony.com.

Click Here to See the Video Submissions of the Winners

