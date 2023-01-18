BEAT Winter Classes

(Photos courtesy of BEAT Children’s Theatre)

Calling all seven- to ten-year-old actors! Are your drama muscles in need of some flexing? Do you long to express your creativity? Then check out our Winter Junior BEAT classes below! Come explore the magic of alien costumes and under-the-sea creature puppets and put on some amazing performances! No experience needed.

A little too old for Junior BEAT? Perhaps Shakespeare is more your style… take a look at our Shakespeare monologue class and come try out the words of the Bard for yourself.

Please feel free to reach out if you have questions about these or other BEAT opportunities!

Open for registration now — click on the link for details.

beatchildrenstheatre.org