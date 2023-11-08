Artist Opportunities & Resources from the Oregon Arts Commission

(Raymond Silos and Ana Brooks perform in Ballet Fantastique’s production of Robin Hood & Maid Marian. Ballet Fantastique operates with the support of an Operating Support grant award from the Arts Commission | Photo by Chapell Miller)

Heading into the final months of 2023, we are delighted to share a roundup of timely artist opportunities and resources.

The Arts Commission aims to help connect Oregon artists with career-expanding opportunities, such as fellowships, residencies, grants, exhibitions, workshops, competitions, networking and more.

Keep up to date on upcoming grant award deadlines on the Arts Commission website.

Artist Opportunities (see below for details)

Deschutes Public Library Artwork Deschutes County, Oregon Measuring Artists' Challenges and Resilience after COVID-19 Research Project, Ohio State University

Deschutes Public Library Artwork for Library Branches

The Deschutes Public Library Public Art Selection Committee seeks works in all media and genres for select renovated and new library branches. Media and genres include painting, printmaking, sculpture, glass, fiber, functional, digital, photography, installation, mixed media, new media/genres. Suspended from ceilings, mounted on walls, embedded in floors, anchoring a public space, works will exist in both expected and unexpected places within the building and on library grounds. The library branches in Oregon’s Sunriver, Redmond and Stevens Ranch on the east side of Bend offer particularly attractive outdoor locations for sculpture installations.

Application Deadline: March 31, 2024

More info: bit.ly/3QHJ9CT

Contact: DPL.art.committee@gmail.com

Ohio State University Research Project Seeks Artists to Interview

Help contribute to national research efforts on the state and well-being of artists and the creative sector in the United States! Current research being conducted through the Ohio State University, with partial support from the National Endowment for the Arts, is seeking artists from Oregon to interview about their experiences during the pandemic. Researchers aim to expand their sample to include more BIPOC artists/creatives and more precariously situated artists/creatives to better understand the experiences of people who have left the arts or considered leaving the arts because of the pandemic’s impact. Each participant will receive a $40 Amazon gift card. All interviews will be conducted over Zoom.

