Call for Art

The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon’s (UUFCO) Art Resource Team invites artists to submit a limit of three pieces for consideration in the upcoming exhibit in our Linus Pauling Gallery from February 4 through April 7, 2024.

Shadows and Reflections will feature art in any medium that can be hung on the walls of our gallery. Secure wire hangers are required to accommodate hanging on our gallery wires as pictured below. We cannot accept free-standing pieces.

What is a shadow?

a dark area or shape produced by a body coming between rays of light and a surface.

used in reference to proximity, ominous oppressiveness, or sadness and gloom.

What is a reflection?

the throwing back by a body or surface of light, heat, or sound without absorbing it.

serious thought or consideration. As you can see from these definitions, we are looking for pieces that illustrate either the physical or emotional/spiritual meanings of these concepts.

Early submissions are appreciated, and all images are due by January 17 by 5pm. You will be notified by email by January 24 if your item(s) are accepted for this show. The following information must be included at the time of submission: title, media, price, and dimensions for each piece submitted for consideration. Items may be marked “not for sale.” In determining your asking price, please understand that a donation of 20 percent to UUFCO will be requested. Also, please include a current phone number with your submission in case we need to reach you.

Please send images to: hummingbird@bendcable.com and write “UUFCO art show” in the subject line.

UUFCO is located at 61980 Skyline Ranch Road in Bend.

541-385-3908