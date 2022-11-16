Artists Everywhere Encourage Everyone to #ShopArt the Sunday After Thanksgiving

The Sunday after Thanksgiving, November 27, is designated as Artists Sunday, a day to support local artists, creators and performers. More than 4,500 professional artists and almost 600 nonprofit art organizations, municipalities and commercial businesses collaborate to offer one-of-a-kind shopping with original works of art, crafts and experiences.

This nationwide event champions local artists and promotes the giving of the arts during the holiday season and for consumers to #ShopArt. Participating artists and organizations vary by location — check with your local community or visit the Artists Sunday directory online at artistssunday.com/locations.

The Artists Sunday was created in 2020 to encourage people to “shop art”, especially those who are looking for unique gifts during this time of year. Shoppers can find great deals on art pieces from different artists all over the country! From paintings and pottery to jewelry and textiles, find unique pieces made by some of the most talented creatives in the community. Support local artists and buy their work!

“From coast-to-coast, large and small communities are coming together as one voice in support of their local artists again this November 27, the Sunday after Thanksgiving,” said Christopher V. Sherman, Artists Sunday’s executive director. “Artists Sunday, held between Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday, celebrates local artists who are creating works that will delight your heart, soul and mind. Everyone should shop art this holiday season.”

Artists Sunday is an effort organized by artists for artists. This holiday, give the gift of art and support local creators, musicians and performers. Local businesses are also encouraged to participate by hosting special items from artists. For more information or to get involved in your community please visit artistssunday.com/about.

About Artists Sunday:

Artists Sunday is a nationwide alliance of professional artists, nonprofit agencies, community organizations and sponsors encouraging consumers to shop with artists, creators and makers. This art focused shopping day takes place annually on the Sunday after Thanksgiving — the busiest shopping weekend of the year. Shoppers support local professional artists, find unique, personal gifts for their loved ones and purchase something handmade.

ArtistsSunday.com • #ArtistsSunday • #ShopArt