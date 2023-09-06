Water Concert at Dillon Falls!

((L) Paula Dreyer| Photo courtesy of Paula Dreyer (R) Mary Scholz | Photo by Alyssa Armstrong)

Performed by pianist Paula Dreyer and L.A. singer-songwriter Mary Scholz on Sunday, September 10 at 5pm.

About this event

Enjoy an evening of beautiful, soul-awakening music as you are immersed in nature.

Developed by composer and pianist Paula Dreyer of Piano Flow Live, this unique experience combines outdoor adventure with the gorgeous sounds of live music. Special guest Mary Scholz will be joining us with her mesmerizing vocals and guitar playing.

Use your paddle board, canoe or kayak to soak in the sounds via wireless headphones. Or, simply set up a beach chair or stroll along the walking trails. Choose your own adventure!

This concert is small and intimate with a maximum of 50 attendees, so don’t wait!

A perfect evening for anyone who enjoys the freedom of being in nature while surrounded by beautiful music.

Piano Flow Live will provide the wireless headphones. Bring your own flotation device of choice, and/or chair, blanket, food, drinks, etc.

Tickets are donation only and must be reserved here.

