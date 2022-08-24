Artists Repertory Theatre Presents The Hombres

(Design by Aki Ruiz)

Artists Repertory Theatre (ART) begins its 40th season on stage with The Hombres by Tony Meneses, a funny exploration into masculinity and the intimacy of male relationships. Performances run September 10 through October 9.

“I’m very excited that we’re kicking off our 40th season with The Hombres,” said Interim Artistic Director Luan Schooler. “It’s a quintessentially ART project brimming with intimacy, honesty and humor. Although specifically about the challenges Latino men may face in friendships, this tender, thorny comedy will resonate for anyone who has felt like the clumsy third wheel in a friendship, or wanted to make a new friend but hasn’t known how.”

Set in New Jersey, The Hombres tells the story of how five men come to learn about each other, and the surprising bonds they create. Hector, Beto and Pedro are drawn to the yoga studio, initially by voyeuristically watching women in classes from their construction site next door. Gradually, their curiosity draws them in, one by one, to private, after-hours classes with the gay Latino instructor, Julián, whose sexual orientation challenges their machismo and sense of self. And there is the affable yoga student Miles whose wife is pregnant and needs a new friend to help him navigate the changes in his life. The Hombres is a laugh out loud, fresh, nuanced look at the complexity of male friendships through the lens of the machismo culture.

“I’m thrilled to be working on this beautifully thought-provoking and funny play by Meneses,” said Director Reena Dutt. “Its delicate approach to male relationships is much-needed in this climate where expressing oneself has been diminished to a screen and vulnerability has become triggering.” Dutt shares that, “The Hombres gives us a glimpse into the lives of five men, each struggling with their own life challenges that are not easily visible to the public eye. In this play, we get to be introspective using multiple cultural lenses from the American diaspora – and there couldn’t be a better place for the story to be explored than Artists Rep’s stage.”

The Hombres and upcoming ART 2022-23 productions are produced in residence at the Armory (Portland Center Stage). “We must thank Marissa Wolf, and the entire Portland Center Stage team for hosting ART at PCS while we are out of our theatrical home located at 1515 SW Morrison.,” said J.S. May, executive director of Artists Repertory Theatre.

Featured in the cast and returning to the ART stage is Jimmy Garcia (An Octoroon and A Civil War Christmas) and Drammy award-winning Tyler Caffall (House and Garden). ART welcomes Portland artists and newcomers to our stage, Jonathan Hernandez, Phillip Ray Guevara and Demetri Tostado.

The Hombres is supported by the National Endowment for the Arts and John Ragno.

Season sponsors include The James F. and Marion L. Miller Foundation, Ronni Lacroute, The Shubert Foundation, The Robert and Mercedes Eichholz Foundation, RACC – The Regional Arts and Cultural Council, Oregon Arts Commission/NEA/State of Oregon/Business Oregon, Joseph E. Weston Public Foundation/OCF and Arts Consulting Group.

The Hombres production continues ART’s new accessible pricing structure: All single tickets are available on a sliding scale starting at $10 for preview or $20 for regular shows. Single tickets go on sale 6 weeks before the first preview.

About the Play

Set in New Jersey, The Hombres offers a delicate, funny exploration of masculinity and intimacy of male friendships. Three Latino construction workers are drawn to the yoga studio, initially by voyeuristically watching women in classes from their job site next door. Gradually, their curiosity draws them in, one by one, to private, after-hours classes with the gay instructor whose sexual orientation challenges their machismo and sense of self. A laugh out loud, fresh, nuanced look at the complexity of male friendships through the lens of the machismo culture.

About the Playwright

Tony Meneses (he/him) was born in Guadalajara, Mexico, and raised in Albuquerque and Dallas. His plays include Guadalupe in the Guest Room and The Women of Padilla, which both had world premieres at Two River Theatre. He’s an alum of the Soho Rep Writer/Director Lab, Ars Nova Play Group, the Sundance Institute Playwrights Retreat at Ucross, Playwrights Realm Writing Fellowship, Youngblood, and has been previously developed at the LARK Playwrights’ Week and the Berkeley Rep Ground Floor. He’s a two-time recipient of the Kennedy Center Latinx Playwriting Award, is published by Dramatists Play Service, and is currently under commission from the Denver Center and Two River Theatre. MFA: Iowa Playwrights Workshop. BA: The University of Texas at Austin. He is currently in the Lila Acheson Wallace Playwrights Program at the Juilliard School.

About the Director

Reena Dutt (she/her) Reena Dutt is a 2021-22 Drama League New York Directing Fellow, Lincoln Center Directors Lab Member, a 2019 Co-producer for Director’s Lab West and a seasoned film producer with films that have been seen at Sundance, LAFF, Portland International Film Festival and AmPav at Cannes, to name a few. As a Director | Los Angeles: This is Not a True Story (Artists at Play TBA 2021), The Sitayana (Or how to make an exit) (East West Players, TBA 2021) Antigone, Presented by the Girls of St. Catherine’s (Sacred Fools), Defenders (Pandelia’s Yellow Canary Company | Theatre Planners), Rise & Shine: I thought I was white (Bad Hindu Productions), Katy and Jennifer (Fierce Backbone), Waitless (Fierce Backbone). Associate/Assistant Directing: Hannah and the Dread Gazebo (Fountain Theatre dir. Jennifer Chang), The Untranslatable Secrets of Nikki Corona (The Geffen Playhouse dir. Jo Bonney), The Limitations of Genetic Technology (Off-Chance Productions dir. David Watkins Jr.). Film/TV: Good Trouble (Disney | FreeForm, Shadow), Too Many Bodies (Director), Three Puffs of Gold (Director), Snapshot! (Director). As an actor Reena has been seen alongside Patricia Arquette, Ty Burrell, Henry Winkler and Stockard Channing on ABC, CBS, NBC and in the independent film scene.

The Hombres

By Tony Meneses

Directed by Reena Dutt

Cast

Jonathan Hernandez* as Beto | Dead Man’s Cell Phone (Profile Theatre), La Muerte Baila (Milagro) and Pedro’s Path to Power, Above Between Below (Oregon Children’s Theatre)

Jimmy Garcia* as Hector | An Octoroon, A Civil War Christmas, It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play (Artists Rep), Òye Oya (Milagro), Elliot: A Soldier’s Fugue, 26 Miles and The Happiest Song Plays Last (Profile Theatre)

Phillip Ray Guevara* as Julián | Julius Caesar (Titan Theatre Company), Much Ado About Nothing / Antony & Cleopatra (Illinois Shakespeare Festival), Native Gardens (Intiman Theatre), A Christmas Carol / The Three Musketeers, (Tony Award Winning – Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park)

Tyler Caffall* as Miles | Hamlet (Bonneville Theater Company), Azdak in Caucasian Chaulk Circle (Northern Stage’s Clybourne Park), The History Boys (Stumptown Stages), House and Garden (Artists Rep)

Demetri Tostado as Pedro | The Last Days of Judas Iscariot, Purgatorio (Stages Theatre), Love’s Labour’s Lost, The Merry Wives of Windsor, McNaughton’s Dowry (Mysterium Theatre), Damn Yankees, Lucky Stiff (Rialto Playhouse)

Creative Team

Director | Reena Dutt

Stage Manager | Carol Ann Wohlmut*^

Costume Designer | Gregory Pulver^

Associate Costume Designer & Wardrobe | Aurora Hernandez

Scenic Designer | Megan Wilkerson^

Lighting Designer & Cultural Consultant | Blanca Forzán

Cultural Consultant | Enrique Andrade

Sound Designer | Rodolfo Ortega^

Choreographer | Michalyn Steiner

Fight Choreographer | Matt Sepeda

Set & Props | Provided by Portland Center Stage

Production Assistant | Megan Thorpe

Production Assistant | Tommy Soultanian

Production Team

Producing Director | Shawn Lee

Technical Director | Derek Easton

Master Electrician | Gavin Burgess

Props Supervisor | Jamie Tait

Props Assistant | Alea Tran

Props Manager | Megan Thorpe

Production Coordinator | Cooper Cavender

September 10-October 9, 2022

Preview Performances: September 10, 11, 14, 15

Opening Night/Press Night: Friday, September 16 @ 7:30pm

Regular run: September 17-October 9, 2022

September 17 @ 7:30pm

September 18 @ 2pm

September 21 @ 7:30pm

September 22 @ 7:30pm

September 23 @ 7:30pm

September 24 @ 2pm | 7:30pm

September 25 @ 2pm

September 28 @ 7:30pm

September 29 @ 7:30pm

September 30 @ 7:30pm

October 1 @ 2pm | 7:30pm

October 2 @ 2pm

October 5 @ 7:30pm

October 6 @ 11:00 am* | 7:30pm

October 7 @ 7:30pm

October 8 @ 2pm | 7:30pm

October 9 @ 2pm

Note: Matinee performance on October 6 is at 11am for the student matinee.

ASL Performance: September 30

Audio Described Performance: October 7

Open Captioned Performance: October 8 (evening)

Closing Performance: October 9 @ 2pm

RUN TIME: 95 minutes without intermission

WHERE: Portland Center Stage @ The Armory: Ellyn Bye Studio, 128 NW 11th Ave., Portland OR 97209

TICKETS: All tickets are offered on a sliding scale: Previews start at $10 and Regular show starts at $20; $15 military/student/senior

Special Discounts:

Artists Rep participates in Arts for All

Buy Tickets: 503-241-1278 or artistsrep.org

* Member of Actors’ Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the U.S.

+Actors’ Equity Associate Candidate

^^ Member of Stage Directors and Choreographers Society

# The scenic, costume, lighting, projection & sound designers are represented by United Scenic Artists

^ Artists Rep Resident Artist

artistsrep.org