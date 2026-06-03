Fine Art Photo Exhibit at COCC Captures Spirit of Ghost Town

(A place where America’s past becomes both a refuge and an illusion | Photography by Rosie Day)

Portraying the Western spirit and history of the small community of Shaniko in north-central Oregon, an exhibition of fine art documentary photography, titled Believers, by Bend photographer Rosie Day will be on display at Central Oregon Community College’s Barber Library Rotunda Gallery from June 16 to September 1.

The library will hold a reception from 3-5pm on Wednesday, June 17. The exhibition is free and open to the public. For gallery hours of operation, visit cocc.edu/library.

Day’s work offers an intimate look at the residents of Shaniko — a once-thriving area deemed the “Wool Capital of the World” and now a veritable ghost town — whom she collaborated with over a five-year period. Some of the work employs the cyanotype process, an analogue photographic technique created in the 1800s.

“Shaniko is a place where America’s past becomes both a refuge and an illusion,” Day said of the collection. “This Western dream is sustained by Shaniko’s residents, whose care preserves the town’s history, stories and enduring sense of possibility.”

Originally from the United Kingdom, Day formerly lived in the ranch community of Spray, working as a high school educator, before relocating to Bend. A former staff photographer at COCC, she now teaches in the college’s welding program. She holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of the Arts London and a Master of Arts from Falmouth University.

For more information, contact Tina Hovekamp, director of library services, at 541-383-7295 or thovekamp@cocc.edu.

In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should contact campus services at 541-383-7775. For accommodation because of other disability such as hearing impairment, contact student accessibility services at sas@cocc.edu or 541-383-7583.

cocc.edu