Auditions Tonight for A Night with the Girls 6-8pm at Village Properties in the Sunriver Business Park

(Artwork courtesy of Sunriver Stars Community Theater)

Sunriver Stars Community Theater (SSCT) will kick off its 2024 season with auditions for A Night with the Girls: A Golden Girls Parody at 6pm March 6 at Village Properties, 56835 Venture Lane, room 208. The show, directed by Ginger Emrick and Lauren Kristy, will be presented as a live studio recording of the iconic TV Sitcom. The cast will portray the characters as well as the real-life actors, with between scenes banter, backstage antics and crew sharing the spotlight.

Experience is not necessary to participate and all ages will be considered. Those auditioning will be given scripts to dry read and may read for as many characters as desired, some of which include the main cast of Blanche, Rose, Dorothy and Sophia. Other roles include Stan, Dorothy’s two daughters, a son-in-law, a priest, two MCs (audience handlers), on-stage wardrobe and make-up assistants, and a prop and set assistant. The directors are also looking for people to join the crew and house management staff. The rehearsal schedule will be finalized based on cast availability, however the tentative plan is 5:30-7:30pm Tuesday through Thursday from April 2 through May 23, and daily May 27-30. The show will take place May 31 and June 1-2.

More information and a full cast list with descriptions are available at sunriverstars.org/a-night-with-the-girls. Further questions or requests for a separate audition may be directed to Ginger Emerick at gingere@sunriverstars.org.

Later in the month, a free acting workshop will take place in collaboration with professional actor Patrick Osteen and Sunriver You. Osteen, a Broadway actor, is the son of Sunriver resident Tom Osteen. He loves teaching and sharing his love of theater and puppetry. So You Want to Be an Actor is open to those 12 and up and will take place from 3:30-5:30pm March 21 at SHARC, v 57250 Overlook Road. Attendees are encouraged to bring scripts or materials they would like to work on. Participants will be divided into small groups and prepare a scene to present, exploring ways to express authentic and personal reactions while practicing techniques such as breathing control and focus. Those interested should register at sunriveryou.com.

In addition to the workshop, Osteen will perform An Iliad, a captivating one-man theatrical experience, March 22-23 at Sunriver Brewery Taproom. Tickets and more information are available at sunriverstars.org.

