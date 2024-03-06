For the Love of Light, Color & Texture in Nature

(Glass art by Terry Batchelder)

In March, Stitchin’ Post’s Fiber Art Gallery will be opening a new exhibit titled For the Love of Light, Color, and Texture in Nature by glass artist Terry Batchelder.

“Thirty-five years after being introduced to stained glass, I was encouraged in 2020 by my wife and family to permit myself to revive that friendship and to share it with others,” Terry stated. “There are many styles of stained-glass art ranging from Cathedral to Nouveau. I tend to gravitate towards the “Prairie Design” developed by Frank Lloyd Wright which focuses on the philosophy of simplicity, unity and nature.

“Recently, I have begun to incorporate Agates and Crystals into my designs. I am also drawn to the similarities that exist between quilt and stained-glass design. My hope is that the pieces you find displayed will nurture you as much as they have me while being inspired to create them.”

Opening during the Sisters 4th Friday Art Stroll from 4-6pm on March 22 — come view For the Love of Light, Color, and Texture in Nature, by glass artist Terry Batchelder.

