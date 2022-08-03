August First Friday Gallery Events & Exhibit Openings in Bend

The Alexander

1125 NE Watt Way

458-256-6854 • thealexanderbend.com

The Alexander will feature a selection of mountain landscapes printed on metal by photographer Karen Maier. Maier is a member of the High Desert Art League. The exhibit will be on display during the months of August and September in The Alexander’s gallery.

Bend Senior Center

1600 SE Reed Market Rd.

541-388-1133 • bendparksandrec.org/facility/bend-senior-center

The Bend Senior Center at the new Larkspur Community Center is showing art by members of the SageBrushers Art Society. Come visit the new facility and enjoy beautiful paintings in acrylic, oil, pastel and watercolor, as well as outstanding photography. Showing thru August.

Blue Spruce Pottery

20591 Dorchester E.

541-382-0197 • bluesprucepottery.com

This family-owned business has been making handmade pottery in Bend since 1976. Call to arrange a time to come shop their large selection of mugs, bowls, casseroles, lamps and more. Shop online and have gifts shipped directly to your family and friends. You can also find Blue Spruce Pottery at Red Chair Gallery in downtown Bend.

The Commons Cafe & Taproom

875 NW Brooks St.

541-323-3955 • thecommonsbend.com

The Commons Cafe & Taproom presents A Brush with Destiny, featuring Bend artist Barbara Hudler Cella with her rich and varied acrylic paintings. The artist will be present for First Friday on August 5, 5-7pm.

This solo show will feature Barbara’s highly regarded paintings inspired by Central Oregon waterways and dramatic vistas. South Sister, the Deschutes and Metolius rivers, and local lakes will be featured. Also included will be Barbara’s series of brilliant abstracts and select landscapes from Alaska and California.

Barbara began her love affair with the landscape as a child growing up in the north woods of Minnesota, continuing as a national park ranger/naturalist in western parks. Now living in Central Oregon, her dream and destiny to be a professional painter in the land of mountains, rivers and lakes has come to fruition.

Barbara has been honored with international awards from the International Society of Acrylic Painters, the Bold Brush Painting Competition, and the Arts North International Competition. She is an active member of the Hood Avenue Art in Sisters, and president of the High Desert Art League. She is also on the board of Plein Air Painters of Oregon.

High Desert Museum

59800 S Hwy. 97

541-382-4754 • highdesertmuseum.org

Experience the High Desert through the eyes of regionally and nationally acclaimed painters, sculptors, photographers and other creators, including Meagan Blessing, Doyle Hostetler, Terry Cooke Hall, Jhenna Quinn Lewis and Rebecca Tobey, in our annual juried exhibition and silent auction Art in the West — now open — and bid on your favorite piece of art. Explore the vibrant collection at the Museum or online.

Continuing thru September 25, Imagine a World considers the ambitions, intentions and outcomes (sometimes disastrous) of intentional communities in the High Desert and Western United States over the past half century. It highlights contemporary artists as well, sharing their visions of alternative worlds and futures. Imagine a World invites each of us to reflect on how we are.

And continuing thru November 27, Lair: Light and the Art of Stephen Hendee. The New York Times art critic Roberta Smith once reviewed his work as being like a “collaboration between the creators of Spider Man, the set designers for 2001: A Space Odyssey, and maybe Star Trek, and the computer artists involved with Tron.” Now, the glowing, high-tech world of Stephen Hendee is at the High Desert Museum.

Jeffrey Murray Photography Gallery

118 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-325-6225 • jeffreymurrayphotography.com

The Jeffrey Murray Photography Gallery features the work of local photographer Jeffrey Murray. Visitors can browse comfortably in the two-story gallery enjoying visually adventurous displays of landscape, wildlife and contemporary work. Open daily Tuesday-Sunday.

Kreitzer Gallery

20214 Archie Briggs Rd.

805-234-2048 • KreitzerArt.com

TRADITION LIVES: Find peace and healing in the profound depiction of the waters and lands of the West, as well as vineyards, koi, florals, fantasy and figures in the art of Contemporary Realist David Kreitzer. In the tradition of Turner and Cezanne, painter David’s love of nature, fantasy and the human form, propels him to create exquisitely detailed, mood-invoking landscapes, figures and striking still life floral studies in a variety of mediums. A full time artist for 55 years, David’s career began with sold out shows at Maxwell Gallery in San Francisco. David grew up as the son of a Lutheran minister who, due to his vocation, moved his family frequently throughout the Nebraska countryside. Kreitzers’ works are in the collections of Howard and Roberta Ahmanson, Hirschhorn Foundation, Revlon Coporation, Olga Corporation, Barnes-Hind Corporation, Sinclair Paints, Lloyd’s Bank, Cargill Corporation and the San Diego, Santa Barbara, Nebraska and Minnesota Museums. Private collectors include Ray Bradbury, Mary Tyler Moore, Michael Douglas, Pepe Romero, Quinn Martin, Raymond Burr and Robert and Linda Takken.

The Healing Waters: David again shows stunning oil color water images at the Sunriver Betty Gray Gallery during the months of August and September.

“David Kreitzer… is a highly traditional figure painter who demonstrates how much poetic intensity the old tradition can still contain.” ~Thomas Albright, San Francisco Chronicle.

Open daily and for monthly First Friday Art Walk.

Layor Art + Supply

1000 NW Wall St., Ste. 110

541-322-0421 • layorart.com

This August, Layor Art + Supply is excited to host a doubleheader show featuring artwork by MOWO and sculptures by Miguel Edwards. MOWO is an Oregon Fields Fellow and artist. He is showcasing The Fate of understanding, a touring art installation project. This work discusses themes of institutionalized permanence culture, the idea of western mastery + dismantling v. destroying. Previous exhibitions include Salem Art Association, Chehalem Cultural Center, Corvallis Center for the Arts, Souvenir Art Gallery PDX, Big Yard PDX, Scale House Annex, High Desert Annex, High Desert Museum. Miguel Edwards is a sculptor, photographer and installation artist. From commissioned pieces at Burning Man to most recently showing at the Seattle Art Fair, Miguel’s work has landed in galleries, public spaces and the homes of private collectors across the country. Whether his medium is steel, glass or film, it is the act of creation that defines his work, as much as it is the finished piece. The show kicks off on August 5 for First Friday Art Walk, 5-9pm and can be viewed throughout August during Layor’s regular business hours: Monday thru Friday, 10am-5pm; Saturday, 11am-4pm; and Sunday, 12-4pm.

Lubbesmeyer Studio & Gallery

Old Mill District, second story loft

541-330-0840 • lubbesmeyer.com

The Lubbesmeyer twins offer a range of work created in fiber and paint. Thru the twins’ collaborative process, they distill literal imagery into vivid blocks of color and texture, creating an abstracted view of their surroundings. Call the studio for hours and appointments.

Mockingbird Gallery

869 NW Wall St.

541-388-2107 • mockingbird-gallery.com

On First Friday, August 5 Mockingbird Gallery is proud to feature Tom Browning and John DeMott in our show, Western Traditions, that will open from 5-8pm.

Starting with western themes and wildlife as subject matter, Tom Browning has enjoyed a career of painting all subjects. He has used every medium to express himself, but for the past 25 years has painted primarily in oils. Today he is best known for his oil paintings portraying horse and cattle drives filled with a convincing sense of light and dust.

In his search to conjure up on canvas the American West during the 1850’s to the turn of the century, John DeMott stands in the path of stampeding buffalo, participates in 1880-style shoot-outs and spends time on Civil War battlefields. His style, which he calls, “historical realism,” combines Impressionism and realism, and includes wildlife, northern plains figures and other various frontier characters.

Oxford Hotel

10 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-382-8436

Michelle Lindblom’s abstract works will be on display at the Oxford Hotel during the month of August.

Michelle is a contemporary painter/printmaker and writer. For Michelle, art transitioned into becoming her voice; a vehicle in which to visualize internal and external experiences. “My approach to making marks is allowing the work to flow naturally. My work evolves through exploration, experimentation and discovery. Because of my curious nature and love of process, I often have to step back from a piece for days, even weeks to keep myself from overworking it. The imagery portrays the continuous dialogues with my psyche which are often unknown to me until they become visible on the canvas.”

The use of water based paints/inks lend gives Michelle the spontaneity she desires. The mediums dry quickly providing a foundation for the layering key to Michelle’s improvisation, each layer representing another revelation in her psyche.

Michelle has obtained several advanced degrees, which led to teaching visual art at the college level for over 24 years and serving as a department chair for ten of those years. In addition, she coordinated the campus art galleries and operated a downtown gallery/studio.

Since 2015, Michelle has lived in Bend where she now works as a full time artist in her home studio situated on the Deschutes River. She has an extensive exhibition list, loves to travel, write and be in nature. Michelle currently displays her work at Red Chair Gallery, Bend, and Angi D. Wildt Gallery, Seaside, Oregon. She is a member of the High Desert Art League (2019) and the National Association of Women Artist, NYC (1994). michellelindblom.com

Peterson Contemporary Art

550 NW Franklin Ave.

541-633-7148 • pcagallery.com

Peterson Contemporary Art is proud to be featuring the work of Dawn Emerson and Stan Peterson, two gifted artists who are inspired by the beauty that surrounds us. On First Friday, August 5 our show, Stepping Out, will open from 5-8pm.

Dawn Emerson became known for her calligraphic use of color, and for the way she captured the movement, energy and spirit of the wild horses and other western animals she painted. As an innovator in the pastel world, Dawn’s work has evolved to become distinctly mysterious and poetic. Whatever her subject, her artwork is alive with an energy that is uniquely her.

Using the simplest of hand tools, Stan Peterson carves narrative sculptures which often carry complex meanings. Some well-honed knives and chisels subtract essences from basswood. He is interested in animal/ human connections, and often combines their identities to create narratives bordering on the surreal.

Red Chair Gallery

103 NW Oregon Ave.

541-306-3176 • redchairgallerybend.com

In August, Red Chair Gallery showcases teapots for a special exhibit called It’s All About Tea. The plein air pastels of Sue Lyon Manley and the wildlife photographs of Sue Dougherty are also featured, as well as jewelry collections by Mary Jo Weiss and Tyler Haas. Located at the corner of Bond Street and Oregon Avenue, Red Chair Gallery is open seven days a week: Monday-Saturday, 10am to 6pm and Sunday, 12-4 pm. Open late on Friday, August 5 for First Friday.

Sage Custom Framing & Gallery

834 NW Brooks St.

541-382-5884 • sageframing-gallery.com

August featured artist is Vivian Olsen — mixed media landscapes and animals.

Show runs August 3-August 27.

Vivian Olsen says, “When I’m painting, I’m feeling happy and I hope my artwork mirrors my emotions and projects those feelings to others. Foxy and Quail Family are recent paintings that portray fun times. These watercolors evolved as a feeling of wanting to create something happy and exciting.

“Using vibrant color I always try to capture an animal’s beauty and personality in subjects ranging from shy quail and elegant owls, to wolves and coyotes. These paintings and more are featured in my exhibit at Sage Custom Framing and Gallery throughout the month of August.”

Vivian’s interest in painting animals began when she was young and continued as an adult while she assisted in wildlife research projects, free-lancing as a wildlife illustrator and teaching high school art for nearly 20 years.

Vivian has never deviated from her path of painting the animal subjects she loves. Through the years she has exhibited in art shows and competitions, shown her work in numerous venues in Bend and throughout Oregon, and recently published an illustrated children’s book titled, The Good, The Bad, and The Goofy.

Gallery open Tuesday-Friday, 10am-4pm; Saturday, 12-4pm; open First Friday until 7pm.

SageBrushers Art Society

117 SW Roosevelt Ave.

541-617-0900 • sagebrushersartofbend.com

SageBrushers Art Society presents a show of current works by members working in water media (watercolor, acrylic, pen & ink). The SageBrushers Gallery is open Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, 1-4pm.

Tumalo Art Company

Old Mill District

541-385-9144 • tumaloartco.com

August exhibit titled Thinking Wild, featuring a new collection of Katherine Taylor’s poignant wildlife portraits, opens August 5, from 3-7pm at Tumalo Art Co. during the Old Mill District’s First Friday Gallery walk. For her show Katherine is partnering with the local nonprofit organization Think Wild, to bring attention to the great work they do to rehabilitate injured or orphaned wild critters so they can be returned to the wild. She will be donating a portion of proceeds from sales.

Katherine’s oil paintings of animals are so intimate, their spirits and personalities shine through. This exhibit includes a bobcat, raccoon, wild horses, a fox, an owl and many more… all in action and with eyes that that make you feel you can see into their reality. A “painter of light and dark,” she succeeds in portraying their wildness and their natures by employing the dramatic chiaroscuro lighting and luminous glazing she learned from her classical art training.

Tumalo Art Co. is an artist-run gallery in the heart of the Old Mill District, open seven days a week.

The Wine Shop

55 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-389-2884 • thewineshopbend.com

The Wine Shop is showing photographs by Sagebrushers Art Society member Michele McKay.

“I love roaming in all types of landscapes and allowing my attention to be drawn to the unique. My rambles here and abroad are an engaging form of moving mindfulness, and in recent years I’ve practiced capturing singular moments of time, place and perception through photographs and haiku notes. Much of my enjoyment lies in making photographs that are not digitally altered or enhanced, and discovering how these images can express the nature of particular elements and experiences.” Showing thru August.

The Wooden Jewel

844 NW Bond St., Ste. 100

541-593-4151 • thewoodenjewel.com

The Wooden Jewel invites Central Oregon to come in and be amazed at the variety of fine art works — both paintings and sculptures — as well as and unique, contemporary, handmade custom jewelry, all by local and international artists.