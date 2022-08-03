August First Friday Gallery Events & Exhibit Openings in Redmond

Eqwine Wine Bar

218 SW Fourth St.

541-527-4419 • eqwine-wine.com

Eqwine Wine Bar and Dry Canyon Arts Association invite you to see the inspiring art of printmaker Gin Laughery and over 20 other artists during First Friday Art Walk on August 5 from 4-7pm. Gin’s work embraces the celebration of land and natural phenomena. “Life in Oregon’s High Desert with its spare, elegant landscapes and panoramic views directly informs my work as a printmaker. Renditions of place are created by exploring stratification through the use of an etching press, multiple layers of ink and additional methods of mark making. The results are suggestions of the land and mood to which I am so connected, a merging of external and internal landscapes.”

SCP Redmond Hotel

521 SW Sixth Ave.

541-508-7600 • scphotel.com/redmond

SCP Redmond Hotel and Dry Canyon Arts Association invite you to see the exquisite miniature book art of Kelley Salber and over 20 other artists during First Friday Art Walk on August 5 from 4-7pm. Kelley loves to experiment with the book as a sculptural form. Using her passion for texture and color, she imaginatively forms miniature worlds in a variety of forms. Kelley creates interesting new art forms by altering old books. She also delights in inventing her own books as well as building with book board and paper. She has an unsurpassed eye for detail and narrative.

High Desert Music Hall

818 SW Forest Ave.

541-527-1387 • highdesertmusichall.com

High Desert Music Hall and Dry Canyon Arts Association invite you to see the amazing fused glass creations of artist Laurel Werhane and over 20 other artists during First Friday Art Walk on August 5 from 4-7pm. Laurel is fascinated with the organic feel and fluidity of fused glass. “My pieces express a dichotomy between the delicacy of glass and the ruggedness of incorporated metals and organic finishes.” Her designs blend a number of techniques by combining sheets of art glass, repurposed glass, powdered glass and metals. Currently, Laurel’s focus is on Pate’ de verre vessels which translates to “paste of glass.” Her favorite colors and designs reflect the beauty of the West and the Oregon coast.

Grace & Hammer Pizzeria

641 SW Cascade Ave.

541-668-6684 • graceandhammer.com

Grace & Hammer Pizzeria and Dry Canyon Arts Association invite you to see the very beautiful multi-modal visual art of Kym Myck and over 20 other artists during First Friday Art Walk on August 5 from 4-7pm. Kym has multiple art degrees and professional certification in Graphic Design and Web & Multimedia Design. She also completed coursework studying the Science of Happiness/Positive Psychology. She is the founder of ARTNIK, a nonprofit that offers arts education, community engagement, as well as a digital art magazine, ARTNIK, Inc.

Arome

432 SW Sixth Ave.

541-527-4727 • aromekitchen.com

The new Arome kitchen store and Dry Canyon Arts Association invite you to see the glass work of Mel Archer and wood bowl creations of Bill Lind during First Friday Art Walk on August 5 from 4-7pm. August 5 is also Arome’s Grand Opening. Bill has a passion for bowl making. He finds joy in revealing the beauty hidden within each piece of wood. His individually designed bowls are sourced from arborists, local downed trees and wood mill “extra” poles from Central and Western Oregon. No live trees are harvested for his bowls. He enjoys uncovering the color, texture and grain patterns that nature has provided. These utility bowls are beautiful and food safe. Mel “paints” with glass, nothing but glass. Landscape scenes are assembled of many individually made elements, positioned together and fired. This is fusing. The process is repeated several times as the completed painting slowly comes together. Mel’s work was recognized in 2006 as a top 20 “emerging artist” in Bullseye Glass’ international biannual competition, Emerge. Mel constantly expands the boundaries of what glass is capable of. There will be over 20 artists participating at the seven venues hosting First Friday Art Walk.

Junction Roastery

708 SW Deschutes Ave.

Junction Roastery and Dry Canyon Arts Association invite you to see the beautiful oil and watercolor paintings of artist Gary McPherson and over 20 other artists during First Friday Art Walk on August 5 from 4-7pm. Gary discovered his love of art and penchant for detailed drawings when he was about ten years old by doing various pencil portraits. That love of art continues today in both watercolor and oil in which he tries to capture the feeling and beauty of nature surrounding us that we often don’t take the time to see. Many of Gary’s original paintings, home and studio were lost in the fires that destroyed Paradise, California. He and his wife have been busy rebuilding their lives while trying to become familiar with all the beauty that Oregon offers.

Redmond Senior Center

325 NW Dogwood Ave.

541-548-6325 • redmondseniors.org

Redmond Senior Center and Dry Canyon Arts Association invite you to see the pen and ink creations of Jim Hensley and over 20 other artists during First Friday Art Walk on August 5 from 4-7pm. Jim loves to sketch trees with unique shapes in all stages of their natural seasons of life and landscapes with visual character like abandoned and historic structures. He is challenged with bringing beauty to an ever-changing landscape by portraying the sketch in simplicity and allowing the viewer to fill in gaps with their imagination.