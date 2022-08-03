Concert Added + Rescheduled Shows

(Photo | Courtesy of IN A LANDSCAPE)

Concert Added at Idaho’s Bear Lake State Park

Our travels are taking us to Utah and Idaho this week and we have scheduled a very impromptu “pop up” performance on the shores of Bear Lake State Park in Idaho for this Sunday, August 7 at 6pm. If you find yourselves enjoying the turquoise waters of Bear Lake that day please join us on the east shores of the lake that evening for a performance that you won’t forget!

Tickets for this show are available on a donation basis. To learn more please click on the button below.

Rescheduled Shows for Warm Springs and Imperial River Company

We have rescheduled the Warm Springs Reservation and Imperial River Company concerts that were originally postponed due to half of our crew testing positive for COVID. Everyone is on the mend and the new shows have been rescheduled for the following dates:

Warm Springs Reservation: Saturday, September 24 at 4:30pm

Imperial River Company (Maupin): Sunday, September 25 at 4:30pm

There are limited tickets available for these shows so act quickly! To learn more about these performances, please click on the appropriate link below.

