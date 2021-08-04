August First Friday Gallery Events & Exhibit Openings

(Photo | Pexels)

Check out First Friday events, new exhibit openings and artist meet and greets for August’s First Friday in Bend.

Bend Senior Center

1600 SE Reed Market Rd.

541-388-1133 • bendparksandrec.org/facility/bend-senior-center

The Bend Senior Center at the new Larkspur Community Center is showing art by members of the SageBrushers Art Society. Come visit the new facility and enjoy beautiful paintings in acrylic, oil and watercolor, as well as outstanding photography. Showing thru August.

Blue Spruce Pottery

20591 Dorchester E.

541-382-0197 • bluesprucepottery.com

This family-owned business has been making handmade pottery in Bend since 1976. Call to arrange a time to come shop their large selection of mugs, bowls, casseroles, lamps and more. Shop online and have gifts shipped directly to your family and friends. You can also find Blue Spruce Pottery at Red Chair Gallery in downtown Bend.

Environmental Center

16 NW Kansas Ave.

541- 385-6908 • envirocenter.org

Pottery Show and Sale sponsored by the Raku Artists of Central Oregon. Unique, handmade decorative and functional ceramic ware by local artists. Originally beginning with an interest in the Raku Glazing history and process, it has now expanded to include other forms of high fired and alternative processing. Please join us on September 4-5 from 10am to 4pm at the Environmental Center. Admission is free.

High Desert Museum

59800 S Hwy. 97

541-382-4754 • highdesertmuseum.org

Now thru October 15 is Art in the West exhibit and online auction. Art in the West is an annual juried exhibition and silent auction featuring traditional and contemporary art that celebrates the landscapes, wildlife, people, cultures and history of the High Desert-a region that stretches from the eastern slope of the Cascades and Sierras to the Wyoming Basin and Colorado Plateau.

The entire collection is on exhibit at the High Desert Museum and the 2021 Gallery Guide is available to view online! Fall in love with your favorite pieces and bid from your computer or mobile device. Proceeds from the Art in the West auction help support the Museum’s educational programs, bringing science, art and history education to lifelong learners through the region.

You can also visit the Museum to experience their ever-changing and permanent exhibits. Continuing thru October 3 is Dam It! Beavers and Us, and continuing thru October 24 is In Time’s Hum: The Art and Science of Pollination.

To see additional current and permanent exhibits, visit highdesertmuseum.org/exhibitions.

Jeffrey Murray Photography Gallery

118 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-325-6225 • jeffreymurrayphotography.com

The Jeffrey Murray Photography Gallery features the work of local photographer Jeffrey Murray. Visitors can browse comfortably in the two-story gallery enjoying visually adventurous displays of landscape, wildlife and contemporary work. Open daily Tuesday-Sunday.

Layor Art + Supply

1000 NW Wall St., Ste. 110

541-322-0421 • layorart.com

Layor Art is excited to be hosting Douglas Robertson for the month of August. Doug’s recent paintings are a tribute to Bend’s K-12 teachers. This collection features portraits of eight current and two retired art teachers. The project was conceived during an unprecedented global pandemic and its intention is to cast a light on some unsung heroes within our community. The new paintings are companion pieces to Doug’s recently completed large-scale mural entitled Celebrating Local Educators. The mural is located in downtown Bend on the north side of the Deschutes Brewery pub. The mural features seven of the ten portraits that are in the exhibition at Layor Art. The Show goes thru the month and can be viewed during Layor’s regular business hours: Monday thru Friday 10am-5pm, Saturday 11am-4pm and Sunday 12-4pm.

Lubbesmeyer Studio & Gallery

Old Mill District, second story loft

541-330-0840 • lubbesmeyer.com

The Lubbesmeyer twins offer a range of work created in fiber and paint. Through the twins’ collaborative process, they distill literal imagery into vivid blocks of color and texture, creating an abstracted view of their surroundings. Call the studio for hours and appointments.

Mockingbird Gallery

869 NW Wall St.

541-388-2107 • mockingbird-gallery.com

Opening this First Friday, August 6, from 5-8pm, Mockingbird Gallery will be hung with the beautiful art of Ron Hicks for his one-man show, Ordinary People. This exhibit will run thru the end of August. Ron Hicks fills his canvases with Rembrandt-like portraits in muted tones that remind us of a past era, perhaps from the 1920’s. It’s no surprise that Hicks spurns the academic approach to figure painting, which requires exactness-too stiff and boring, he says. It’s also a method that can yield models with pained expressions. His creative process involves explaining an idea for a pose to a model and then waiting for her to strike a comfortable facsimile. “The best postures are the ones that just happen; then the models stay comfortable,” he says. “I don’t want to paint a pose that is unnatural and has nothing to do with actual life.”

Oxford Hotel

10 NW Minnesota Ave. • 541-382-8436

The Oxford Hotel presents their August show, Exuberance, featuring Bend artist Barbara Hudler Cella, with her rich and varied acrylic paintings created during the pandemic. The artist will be present for First Friday on August 6, 5:30-7pm.

Barbara spent much of the pandemic experimenting, trying things that created joy in her life during the isolation and fearful days that we all found ourselves in. “I found that focus was impossible, so I sought out my favorite things, the beauty of the natural world and choice family memories. This show highlights the result of these creative and eclectic efforts.”

Barbara has been honored with international awards from the International Society of Acrylic Painters, the Boldbrush Painting Competition and the Arts North International Competition. She is an active member of the High Desert Art League, Plein Air Painters of Oregon and Sagebrushers Art Society — all of which are based in Central Oregon. Showing thru August, for more information visit barbaracella.com.

Peterson Contemporary Art

206 NW Oregon Ave., Ste. 1 • 541-633-7148 • pcagallery.com

Please join us in our new gallery space on Friday, August 6 from 5-8pm. We will be featuring new works by three of our talented Artists.

Cathrine Edlinger-Kunze from Taos, New Mexico relates to the free spirit of performers. She enjoys showing their emotion of movement and expression through her rich and masterful oil paintings.

Tyler Swain is from Northern Utah and draws inspiration from the simple things that he sees in every-day life. He creates beautiful still life paintings that enable the viewer to connect with these subjects through his simple and sophisticated painting technique.

Christian Burchard has been working with wood in his Ashland, Oregon studio since 1982. His depth of experience in working with Pacific Madrone Burl shows through in his many compelling forms and creations utilizing this medium.

Peterson Contemporary Art is located in downtown Bend on Bond St. in The Franklin Crossing Building. We look forward to introducing you to these world class artists and sharing our new gallery space. This show will be displayed thru the month of August.

Red Chair Gallery

103 NW Oregon Ave.

541-306-3176 • redchairgallerybend.com

Red Chair Gallery showcases four artists during August. Watercolorist Linda Swindle depicts local vistas and soulful animals and Rebecca Baldwin works her colorful landscapes in oil. The elegant and earthy pottery of Annie Dyer fills the pedestals and Tricia Biesmann displays her sumptuous nuno felted scarves and toppers.

Open 10am-6pm on Monday-Saturday and 12-4pm on Sunday.

Sage Custom Framing & Gallery

834 NW Brooks St.

541-382-5884 • sageframing-gallery.com

For the month of August, Sage Custom Framing and Gallery is showing a collection of work by Jennifer Starr. These paintings include two of her favorite watercolor techniques, pouring and painting on Yupo paper.

Endeavoring to loosen-up and get over “fussy detail,” Starr has mastered the “pour” technique. Pouring has an element of being “out of control” making each painting an adventure.

Yupo is a recyclable, waterproof, synthetic and non-absorbent paper. The paint sits on top of the paper, creating effects that are truly unique. Unlike traditional watercolor paper, you can wipe off what you don’t like and start again. The brilliance of the white paper amplifies the vivid transparency and the colors are truly luminous.

“In my art, I aspire to reveal the extraordinary, inviting pause to notice, see with new eyes and be touched and delighted whenever possible.”

Show runs August 4-28.

SageBrushers Art Society

117 SW Roosevelt Ave.

541-617-0900 • sagebrushersartofbend.com

SageBrushers Art Society presents an all-member group show in the society gallery. Stop by the gallery and enjoy works in various media by this talented group of community artists.

The SageBrushers Gallery is open Friday and Saturday, 1-4pm. Showing thru August.

Tumalo Art Company

Old Mill District

541-385-9144 • tumaloartco.com

The Shape of Water, fine art photographs by Bruce Jackson, opens August 6, at Tumalo Art Co. from 3-7pm for the Old Mill District’s First Friday Art Walk. Jackson invites you to look below the surface and imagine the role water plays in shaping the subject matter of each photograph. Most of us relate to water as an essential element for survival, rarely considering how water has effects nearly everything we encounter in life. Join us in witnessing water in a whole new context.

Since his iconic photograph and subsequent sold-out poster of Mt. Bachelor over 25 years ago, Bruce’s finely tuned eye for the eloquence of nature, and patience in getting the perfect shot, has made him one of Oregon’s most loved photographers. From nature’s abstractions to the panoramic landscape in all of its majesty, he finds the precise moment to capture the essence of his subjects and has won numerous awards for his stunning photographs.

Tumalo Art Co. is an artist-run gallery in the heart of the Old Mill District open seven days a week.

The Wine Shop

55 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-389-2884 • thewineshopbend.com

The Wine Shop is showing recent work by Sagebrushers Art Society members Kathleen Kaye (Riopelle) and Barb Hutchings. Kathleen is hanging new abstracted landscapes in watercolor, which focus on shape, color and texture. “My passion is the out-of-doors and the natural world, says Kathleen. “This series — Phantoms of the Overstory — are interpretative nature paintings, which is a new form for expressing that passion.” Barb is showing a group of paintings based on detailed studies of reflections and waves on water surfaces, also in watercolor. “The range of colors and shapes in the surface of water has long intrigued me and has been a rewarding subject for my painting.” says Barb. Showing thru September.

The Wooden Jewel

844 NW Bond St., Ste. 100

541-593-4151 • thewoodenjewel.com

In the tradition of Turner and Cezanne, master oil and watercolorist David Kreitzer exhibits exquisite and stunning landscapes, figure, fantasy, California Oak Hills and Nishigoi koi oils through summer 2021 at the Wooden Jewel Gallery downtown Bend. David, a professional artist for 55 years, is the featured artist for the 2021 Sunriver Music Festival.

A Contemporary Realist painter, David’s love of nature propels him to create exquisitely detailed, mood-invoking and stunning oil and watercolor landscapes, figure, fantasy, Nishigoi koi, wine country, still life, Mid-West heritage and floral studies. A full-time painter for over 55 years, David grew up as the son of a Lutheran minister who, due to his duties, moved his family frequently throughout the Nebraska countryside. Kreitzer has exhibited his work in numerous one-man shows in museums, universities and galleries across the country, and his paintings have served as posters for the Mozart Festival in San Luis Obispo, California, Atlantic Magazine and the Seattle Opera. He was a featured artist for the American Artist Magazine, and his collectors include Michael Douglas, Mary Tyler Moore, the Howard Ahmansons, the Robert Takkens, the Cargill Corporation and the Hind and Hirshhorn Foundations. The San Francisco Chronicle’s Thomas Albright, in his review of David Kreitzer’s first solo exhibit at Maxwell Galleries in San Francisco, wrote: “Kreitzer demonstrates how much poetic intensity the old tradition can still contain.” He has recently moved to Bend from the California coast, where he resides with his wife celebrated opera singer Jacalyn Kreitzer. They have two children, Anatol and Fredrica.

Exhibiting daily thru September, 2021. Additional works are on display at the Kreitzer Art Gallery at 20214 Archie Briggs Road, Bend and kreitzerart.com.

