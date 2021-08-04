Win an Instant Classic Wine Cellar

Your purchase of one $20 raffle ticket for the High Desert Museum’s High Desert Rendezvous could win you the wine cellar of your dreams. This year’s High Desert Rendezvous fundraising gala includes a raffle of premium and vintage wines, and tickets are on sale now.

The Board of Trustees Wine Cellar:

Platinum Winner: 30 bottles, minimum $1,500 value

Gold Winner: 20 bottles, minimum $1,000 value

Silver Winner: 10 bottles, minimum $500 value

Don’t miss all the excitement of your favorite annual fundraiser, which returns to the virtual world on Saturday, August 28. It’s an evening with live and silent auctions, raffles, surprise guests and more.

Host an in-home viewing party and leave the planning to us. Thanks to a partnership with Market of Choice, each Rendezvous registrant has the option to purchase a Party in a Box. It includes a floral bouquet, appetizers and dessert for you and five guests.

Purchase a raffle ticket and Party in a Box here: highdesertmuseum.ejoinme.org.

The virtual program is FREE for everyone. Help make this year’s Rendezvous a success and invite your friends. Keep up on all the latest details and RSVP today.

Funds raised at the High Desert Rendezvous help support the Museum’s educational programs.

HIGH DESERT RENDEZVOUS

Saturday, August 28

6:30pm preview, 7-8pm program

Virtual program is free

RSVP here: highdesertmuseum.ejoinme.org

highdesertmuseum.org