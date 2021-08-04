Don’t Miss Out on BendFilm’s Movies in the Park & Other Offerings

In a collaboration with the Bend Park and Recreation department and Travel Oregon, BendFilm is screening movies in parks throughout Bend all summer. Check out the schedule below and get connected with us on social media at bendfilm.us2.list-manage.com for updates.

COCO — August 12 in Orchard Park

LAIKA’S MISSING LINK — August 19 in Al Moody Park

ZOOTOPIA —August 26 in Kiwanis Park

ONWARD — September 2 in Ponderosa Park

This program is generously supported in part by Travel Oregon.

IndieWomen Film Series: Cleo from 5-7

Agnès Varda eloquently captures Paris in the ‘60s with this real-time portrait of a singer (Corinne Marchand) set adrift in the city as she awaits test results of a biopsy. A chronicle of the minutes of one woman’s life, Cléo from 5 to 7 is a spirited mix of vivid vérité and melodrama.

This series is reserved for members of IndieWomen, a group dedicated to supporting women filmmakers through sponsorship and community building. Learn more and become a member here: bendfilm.us2.list-manage.com/track/click.

Festival Updates

Q&A with The Last Blockbuster‘s Zeke Kamm

This week, we spoke with the talented Zeke Kamm, a filmmaker and screenwriter known around Bend for his role as co-producer for The Last Blockbuster. In a Q&A with BendFilm’s Doone Williams, Zeke answers questions about his early career at Sony, whether the media landscape is garbage, and the inspiration behind his career pivot to comedy.

2021 Festival Passes Now Available

Planning is in full swing for this year’s festival — now, it’s time to buy passes. Passholders will receive early ticket reservations to all screenings, unlimited virtual and in-person ticket access and party tickets.

This Week at the Tin Pan

Pig (2021)

Pig is a 2021 American thriller drama film co-written and directed by Michael Sarnoski in his directorial debut. It stars Nicolas Cage, Alex Wolff and Adam Arkin, and follows a truffle forager whose beloved truffle-finding pig gets stolen by mystery assailants.

“A mesmerizing while meditative drama about love and loss.” — Pajiba

The Truffle Hunters

Deep in the forests of Piedmont, Italy, a handful of men hunt for the rare and expensive white Alba truffle — which to date has resisted all of modern science’s efforts at cultivation. They’re guided by a secret culture and training passed down through generations, as well as by the noses of their cherished and expertly trained dogs.

“A journey back in time to a pre-technology age of simpler pleasures.” — David Rooney, The Hollywood Reporter

Music Documentary Series

Amazing Grace

In 1972, after a series of 11 consecutive hits, Aretha Franklin recorded Amazing Grace, the most successful gospel album of all time, at the New Temple Missionary Baptist Church in Los Angeles. Amazing Grace stars Aretha Franklin recording her album, and co-stars James Cleveland, Alexander Hamilton and the Southern California Community Choir, and features her father C. L. Franklin.

Wednesday August 4, 8pm

Janus Film Series

Stalker (1979)

“One of the most immersive and rarefied experiences in the history of cinema, Andrei Tarkovsky’s Stalker embarks on a metaphysical journey through an enigmatic post-apocalyptic landscape. At once a religious allegory, a reflection of contemporary political anxieties and a meditation on film itself — among many other interpretations — Stalker envelops the viewer by opening up a multitude of possible meanings.” — Janus Films

We’ll be screening a film from the Janus Films catalog every Thursday evening.

Catch a classic every week at the Tin Pan!

Thursdays August 5 and 12, 7pm

OUT in Focus LGBTQ+ Film Series

Hedwig and the Angry Inch

A German emigrant living in a trailer in Kansas is the victim of a botched sex-change operation. Hedwig and the Angry Inch tells the story of the “internationally ignored” rock singer Hedwig and her search for stardom and love.

Wednesday August 11, 8pm

Ways to Support BendFilm

