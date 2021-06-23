Available Work from Lubbesmeyer Art Studio & Gallery, Fresh from the Sewing Table

(The Day Ahead, 2021, 26.5 x 32.5 framed, fiber with over stitching | Photo courtesy of Lubbesmeyer Art Studio & Gallery)

Fresh from the sewing table, The Day Ahead, 2021, 26.5 x 32.5″ framed, fiber with over stitching, is available from Lubbesmeyer Art Studio & Gallery for $5,800.

Our Process of Creating The Day Ahead

The The Day Ahead begins with its initial layers.

After each layer is added, the fabrics are pinned, then sewn in place. Once stitched, that’s the cue for the other twin to add to it. This process repeats many times, with changes that might include turning its orientation, or changing the palette or subject matter. From the beginning to the end, we do not plan or discuss the work while it’s in process.

Several more layers are then added, and in this turn, the piece was returned to its original orientation.

The ‘fiber painting’ is finished and prepared for framing. This piece has about 15 layers of fabric and stitching, which shows the sculptural nature of the medium, adding to its dynamic and truly one-of-a-kind nature.

Other Updates from Lisa and Lori

In our last newsletter, we highlighted the lessons we learned while navigating our way through 2020. With these in mind, we have exciting news to share! We are adding to our ‘Percent For Nature’ campaign by supporting the Smithsonian-affiliated High Desert Museum. We created a piece specifically for the Museum, where it hangs above the fireplace mantle in their gift shop. It can be viewed and purchased in person at the Museum, or you can see it here on our website. Whether you collect Aspen Grove through the High Desert Museum, or through our studio, a significant portion of the sale will go to the Museum to support its valuable exhibitions and programs about wildlife, nature, human ecology and the arts.

